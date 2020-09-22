Wednesday, September 23, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

COVID-19: Over 100,000 visitors for Abuja Int’l Trade Fair’s indoor, virtual exhibitions

Must read

Business

Kaduna Attracts 25 New Business Worth $500m – El-Rufai

abujatimes
Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, says his administration has attracted 25 new businesses worth over $500 million as it continues to...
Read more
Trending

COVID-19: Over 100,000 visitors for Abuja Int’l Trade Fair’s indoor, virtual exhibitions

abujatimes
Over one hundred thousand visitors from Nigeria and other 150 countries are to participate in 15th Abuja International Trade Fair put up...
Read more
Sports

Wolves 1-3 Manchester City: De Bruyne drives opening win

abujatimes
Kevin De Bruyne scored one and had a hand in two more as Manchester City came through a difficult second half to...
Read more
Sports

Novak Djokovic wins Italian Open in Rome for fifth time ahead of French Open

abujatimes
Novak Djokovic won his fifth Italian Open as well as sealing a record 36th Masters 1000 title thanks to a 7-5 6-3...
Read more
abujatimes

Over one hundred thousand visitors from Nigeria and other 150 countries are to participate in 15th Abuja International Trade Fair put up by the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI). The spokesperson of ACCI, Latifat Opoola, in a statement in Abuja today said the theme of this year’s event is “Trade and Commerce Beyond Borders.” It will hold at the Abuja Trade and Convention Centre, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Expressway, (Airport Road), Abuja, Nigeria.

At the opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on the 22nd of October 2020 while the closing ceremony is slated for Monday, 2nd November, 2020. According to Opoola, “This year’s event, in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol put in place by the Presidential Task Force will only showcase indoor and virtual exhibitions, to make room for a controlled environment that will ensure social distancing.”

“Over the years, Abuja International Trade Fair has been an amazing trade platform for international and domestic industry professionals, leading brands and SMEs to come together to transact, share market insights, cutting edge technology and expertise in an interactive environment,” the ACCI said in the statement.

“This year’s event will provide a platform for sharing of trade, investment and market opportunity as well as information. “It will also help buyers, investors and traders to foster business relationships.

“Over 500 exhibitors from within and outside Nigeria in all sectors of the economy including Agricultural sector, Manufacturing, Mining, Electricity, Oil and Gas, Tourism, Textile, Transport, Telecommunications, Financial and the Service sectors are expected with be participating at the Fair.

“Also an average attendance of 100,000 visitors from both Nigeria and from over 150 countries including United Kingdom, USA, UAE, India, Malasyia, and China are expected to participate both physically and virtually, at the Fair. “Other countries expected to participate are Saudi Arabia, Ghana, South Africa, amongst others.

“With a team of trade professionals, we are persistent in providing a conducive trading atmosphere for our exhibitors, which will lead to the strategies and tactics needed to innovate, grow and promote businesses,” Opoola said.


Previous articleWolves 1-3 Manchester City: De Bruyne drives opening win
Next articleKaduna Attracts 25 New Business Worth $500m – El-Rufai
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

As Insecurity Worsens, Nigerian Government Backs Airline To Start Abuja-Kaduna Flights

abujatimes
The Nigerian Government appears to have given up the possibility of protecting commuters on the 185km Abuja-Kaduna Road as Aero Contractors got...
Read more
Trending

CP orders post-mortem on lady allegedly killed by SARS in Abuja

abujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has said it will investigate the alleged murder of one Ifeoma Abugu, a graduate of the...
Read more
Trending

NLC Holds NEC Meeting Today, Commences Mobilisation

abujatimes
THE Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) will hold the meeting of its National Executive Council (NEC) today, as the congress is set to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Business

Kaduna Attracts 25 New Business Worth $500m – El-Rufai

abujatimes
Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, says his administration has attracted 25 new businesses worth over $500 million as it continues to...
Read more
Trending

COVID-19: Over 100,000 visitors for Abuja Int’l Trade Fair’s indoor, virtual exhibitions

abujatimes
Over one hundred thousand visitors from Nigeria and other 150 countries are to participate in 15th Abuja International Trade Fair put up...
Read more
Sports

Wolves 1-3 Manchester City: De Bruyne drives opening win

abujatimes
Kevin De Bruyne scored one and had a hand in two more as Manchester City came through a difficult second half to...
Read more
Sports

Novak Djokovic wins Italian Open in Rome for fifth time ahead of French Open

abujatimes
Novak Djokovic won his fifth Italian Open as well as sealing a record 36th Masters 1000 title thanks to a 7-5 6-3...
Read more
Business

Nigeria, others’ GDP to hit $7tr by 2035, says ACFTA

abujatimes
Nigeria and other African countries’ gross domestic product (GDP) will reach $7trillion by 2035 because of their huge market, the African Continental...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

1,785 new lawyers called to bar

Police rescue two children subjected to inhuman treatment in Abuja

Nigeria to deliver 5GW of electricity by 2022, NNPC says

COVID-19 cases dropping due to low testing, says PTF