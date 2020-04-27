Oyo State has recorded another death from coronavirus, Governor Seyi Makinde has said.

The state recorded its first fatality case from coronavirus also known as COVID-19 last Wednesday.

The state recorded the second fatality on Sunday.

Mr Makinde announced the second fatality Sunday night via a post on his Twitter handle.

The governor said the victim was one of the three coronavirus cases confirmed in the state on Saturday.

Mr Makinde said, “Sadly, one of the new COVID-19 cases announced yesterday, passed away this morning.

“This brings the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state to two.

“So, there are currently eight active cases in Oyo State.”

There are 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. Out of these, one patient had been transferred to Lagos while two died.

Ten people have been discharged after testing negative twice while there