COVID-19 second wave: Minister to work with Judiciary over compliance in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Friday issued COVID-19 guidelines regulating congregations, work and market places to contain further spread of the virus within the nation’s capital.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, who read the guidelines at a news conference, stated that enforcement teams would be out on the streets of the territory to ensure compliance.

Bello also disclosed that the FCT administration would be working very closely with the Judiciary through the Mobile Courts System under existing approved laws.

He said that recorded figures over the last three weeks in FCT have been unacceptably high and there was an urgent need to contain it as much and as fast as possible.

The minister, therefore, said that mandatory temperature checks must be carried out on all employees and customers entering office and business premises in the FCT.

Bello said that all staff members, visitors and customers entering workplaces, shops or business premises must wear a face mask that should cover the mouth and nose.

His words: “No mask, no entry, no service. All office and business premises must have a hand washing station with running water and soap or hand sanitizer.

“Employees who are feeling unwell or have COVID-19 symptoms, should notify their supervisor immediately, or stay at home and seek medical attention to confirm diagnosis by doing a COVD-19-test.

“While the above guidelines regulate formal workplace and business environment, the holiday season demands that we also place special emphasis on market places, places of worship and entertainment as well as recreational centres which traditionally attract large gatherings during this period”.

He, therefore, directed the Abuja Market Management and the various market associations to work together to carry out sensitisation activities and ensure compliance of all extant health protocols.

Bello, who said that all extant regulations issued as conditions for reopening of places of worship on the June 4, 2020 still subsists, urged heads of various congregations to ensure compliance.

Similarly, the minister said that all extant regulations guiding the operations of entertainment and recreational centres still subsists and operators and enjoined to ensure strict compliance.

“Public transportation facilities such as buses taxis and tricycles must also obey all already established protocols.

“The FCT administration is determined to curb the spread of COVID-19 a d will therefore ensure rigorous enforcement.

“COVID-19 is real and has not in any way lost its potency and capacity to make you very sick. As we celebrate to therefore, please let us do so in safety and good health,” Bello said.

Mr. Ikharo Attah, Chairman FCT Ministerial Task Team on Enforcement of COVID-19 Protocols, said that team would go round to offices premises, business environment to ensure compliance.

Attah said the team would start with intensive advocacy talking to people over and over “but if they refuse to adhere to COVID-19 Protocols we will enforce compliant.”