Lawmakers in the Senate chamber of the National Assembly have agreed to contribute 50 percent of their salaries to the efforts to curb the spread and treatment of coronavirus in the country.

The Senate Committee Vice Chairman on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Godiya Akwashiki, revealed this in a statement on Monday.

“After due consultations following a keen review of the national efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, the Senate wishes to announce that from March 2020, distinguished senators will be donating 50 percent of their salaries to these efforts to stop the spread of the disease, otherwise known as COVID-19, in our country,” he said.

Senator Akwashiki added, “This monthly contribution from the Upper Legislative Chamber will be sustained until Nigeria is declared safe from the ravages of this deadly disease.

“The Senate commends the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari and the administration towards the goal of securing our nation against this plague.”

According to the lawmaker, the Senate is willing and ready to do whatever is required of the Legislature for the effectiveness of the measures presently in place, or that may be required in the future to win the fight against COVID-19.

He commended all agencies of the Federal and State governments for working in collaboration to protect public health across the country.

Senator Akwashiki noted that the lawmakers also acknowledged the patriotic response of public-spirited individuals and organisations who have contributed in one way or the other in support of this fight.

He appealed to Nigerians to comply with the directives on social distancing and observe the basic rules of hygiene, as explained by public health officials as the most effective way to protect themselves against COVID-19.

“This is a global adversity that is testing the wit and resilience of mankind all over the world.

“By staying resolute and each of us responsibly playing their role, COVID-19 like all epidemics before it will soon be pushed into history,” the lawmaker said.

