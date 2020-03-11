South Africa has six new cases of the virus, its Health Ministry confirmed, bringing the total to 13.

The patients are:

A 33-year-old female that had travelled to Italy and returned on 1 March

A couple – a 34-year-old and a 33-year-old – who travelled to Germany and returned on 9 March

A 57-year-old who travelled to Austria and Italy and returned on 8 March

A 40-year-old who travelled to Portugal and returned on 7 March

A 36-year-old who travelled to multiple countries including Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey. He returned on 9 March

Source: BBC