The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has deployed its Rapid Response Teams to support the Lagos State Government, as Nigeria records its case of the Coronavirus (COVID19).

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General of NCDC, told News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Abuja.

The NCDC, he said, has also ”escalated the multi-sectoral coronavirus preparedness group to an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), at Level II to lead response activities”.

NAN reports that Nigeria has just announced its first case of coronavirus.

The third confirmed case in Africa.

The patient, an Italian national returned to Nigeria from Italy and has been placed in isolation.

Ihekweazu said that health facilities must remain on high alert.

Ihekweazu assured Nigerians of their safety against COVID19.

”The NCDC will continue to keep Nigerians informed. It is important for them to be focused on facts and not fear.

”Nigerians should protect themselves by staying calm, drink lots of water.

He said Nigerians should frequently wash their hands, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, practice respiratory hygiene and if anyone has fever, cough and difficulty breathing, they should seek medical care early.

The DG assured Nigerians, that with the appropriate information, treatment and precautions, Nigeria will beat COVID19 like Ebola.

