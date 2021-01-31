Sunday, January 31, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Cows Take Over Abuja Road, Disrupt Vehicular Movement

Must read

Trending

MTN, Airtel Nigeria commence NIN registration in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt

theabujatimes
Telecommunication firms, MTN and Airtel Nigeria have commenced the National Identification Number (NIN) registration exercise in its retail outlets across the country.
Read more
Trending

‘No more crowning from Abuja,’ Buhari tells APC members

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday ruled out imposition in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the future. The president,...
Read more
Trending

Cows Take Over Abuja Road, Disrupt Vehicular Movement

theabujatimes
Cows on Saturday blocked a major road in Apo area of Abuja, disrupting vehicular movement for many minutes. In...
Read more
Africa News

French Billionaire Puts Mozambique Leader at Heart of Debt Scam

theabujatimes
Privinvest Shipbuilding SAL and its billionaire founder Iskandar Safa have placed Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi at the center of the nation’s $2...
Read more
theabujatimes

Cows on Saturday blocked a major road in Apo area of Abuja, disrupting vehicular movement for many minutes.

In various pictures seen, motorists were forced to stop their vehicles to pave the way for the cows moving freely on the road.

The photos, however, drew anger from many Nigerians on social media.

A Twitter user, @Sunkee84 wrote, “This is insane, this can not be tolerated in 2021. FG ( Nigerian government) should do something about it.”

Another user, @babeseidah, said, “This is not new, they do that all the time. People living in Lugbe, most especially River-park Estate, can relate.”

@ToheebAdigun2 added, “It’s allowed; it’s called the Federal Cowpital Territory! In the Zoological Republic of Nigeria.”

The Abuja administration had in 2016 banned movement of cattle on public roads.

The then Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello, also inaugurated a task team to keep the cattle off Abuja’s streets.

“You have to understand that when Abuja Environmental Protection Board says cattle should not roam the city, it is not because they want to prevent cattle breeders from raring cattle in the FCT. It is just for safety. It is for the safety of your cattle and above all, the citizens’ safety.

“In a modern city, it’s not possible for animals and vehicles to move together on the roads because this could cause accidents which in some cases could be fatal, and we must protect lives and property,” the former minister had said.

Previous articleFrench Billionaire Puts Mozambique Leader at Heart of Debt Scam
Next article‘No more crowning from Abuja,’ Buhari tells APC members
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

MTN, Airtel Nigeria commence NIN registration in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt

theabujatimes
Telecommunication firms, MTN and Airtel Nigeria have commenced the National Identification Number (NIN) registration exercise in its retail outlets across the country.
Read more
Trending

‘No more crowning from Abuja,’ Buhari tells APC members

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday ruled out imposition in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the future. The president,...
Read more
Trending

EFCC nabs 10 at Abuja training center for internet fraud

theabujatimes
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday in Abuja arrested 10 suspects for computer-related scams. They were...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

MTN, Airtel Nigeria commence NIN registration in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt

theabujatimes
Telecommunication firms, MTN and Airtel Nigeria have commenced the National Identification Number (NIN) registration exercise in its retail outlets across the country.
Read more
Trending

‘No more crowning from Abuja,’ Buhari tells APC members

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday ruled out imposition in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the future. The president,...
Read more
Trending

Cows Take Over Abuja Road, Disrupt Vehicular Movement

theabujatimes
Cows on Saturday blocked a major road in Apo area of Abuja, disrupting vehicular movement for many minutes. In...
Read more
Africa News

French Billionaire Puts Mozambique Leader at Heart of Debt Scam

theabujatimes
Privinvest Shipbuilding SAL and its billionaire founder Iskandar Safa have placed Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi at the center of the nation’s $2...
Read more
World News

Trump parts ways with impeachment lawyers

theabujatimes
Former President Donald Trump has parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers just over a week before his Senate trial is set...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Blasphemy: Court officials frustrate musician’s appeal

No inch of Yoruba land will be ceded to FG’s Creditors...

Three abducted as police rescue 19 in Abuja

MEET THE 20 BIG BROTHER NAIJA 2020 HOUSEMATES