The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has launched a Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants in Lagos State. The team is tasked with the responsibility of dislodging social miscreants in the State.

According to a police statement on Sunday, such miscreants are operating under different names such as One Million Boys, No Salary Boys, Awawa Boys, etc.

The miscreants are responsible for a series of violent crimes and attacks in different communities and neighborhoods.

They also engage in Traffic robberies, assaults, murder, and sexual assaults.

The statement further reveals that operations are mostly Intelligence-driven, collating actionable information about the activities of such miscreants, their membership and hideouts and taking the battle to their doorsteps. Members of the Operation were drawn from Tactical Units, State Intelligence Bureau, Operations Department and State Criminal Investigation Department with ACP Odubona Oludotun, AC Operations as its Chairman.

CP Odumosu states that the Task Team is established in response to the recent activities of those miscreants in Ijegun, Itire, Isheri, etc., where they vandalized some vehicles and destroyed some properties of innocent citizens for no just cause.

He reveals that 11 suspects were initially arrested and charged to court. Adding that items recovered from the suspects include: two locally made Pistols, eleven axes, 9 cutlasses, 4 daggers, and charms.

According to the statement, the 50 suspects in custody are being profiled.

The Commissioner of Police used the medium to send a strong warning to members of such violent gangs that the Command will pursue them, subdue them and bring them to justice.

He further advised parents to monitor the activities of their children, stressing that the onslaught will be sustained until sanity is restored to our streets and neighborhoods.

The arrest of Three Notorious Cult Suspects

On the 25th of November, at about 0405hrs acting on credible Intelligence, detectives from Bariga Police Station raided a criminal hideout at No. 40 Akinlo Street Bariga.

One Idowu Samuel ‘M’ 21years old, a dreaded Aiye confraternity cult leader in Bariga was arrested. The suspect has been on the Police wanted list for murder and robbery cases.

In a follow-up investigation on 28/11/2019 at about 4.25 am, the detectives arrested one Oyins Matins ‘m’ 28years old and Ernest Arojiem ‘m’ 30years old at Community road Akoka, both members of Eiye confraternity. The suspects will be charged to Court.

The arrest of a Traffic Robbery Suspect and Recovery of Firearms

Similarly, on the 24th of November, at about 7.00 am, operatives from Ketu Police Station on traffic surveillance arrested one Segun Akinwade ‘m’ of Bola dumpsite, Ojota, at BRT Bus stop Ketu.

He was arrested with a motorcycle he snatched from a commercial operator.

One locally-made pistol was recovered from him. The suspect will be charged to Court.