‘Cristiano is back’ – Ronaldo thrilled after match-winning return but won’t talk about coronavirus test criticism

The Juventus striker recently missed out on a Champions League clash with Barcelona but is now back in the fold with the Italian side

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed that he feels healthy after recently battling the coronavirus, declaring: “Cristiano is back.”

The Juventus star missed several matches, including a Champions League clash with Barcelona, after testing positive for the virus during the international break.

Juve lost that match against Barcelona, but the Portuguese star’s return did guide the Italian champions to a victory over Spezia on Sunday.

Ronaldo scored the second and third goals in Juve’s 4-1 win, coming off the bench in the 56th minute before finding the back of the net three minutes later.

The forward added a finish from the spot in the 76th minute as he was joined by Alvaro Morata and Adrian Rabiot on the scoresheet.

Having been cleared to play on Friday, Ronaldo is glad to be back on the field, as he declared that he is officially back and ready to contribute for Juve.

“I have been stationary. I had no symptoms and I felt good. Today I went back to doing what I like: playing football,” Ronaldo told Sky Sports.

“Serie A is a competitive league. Milan are doing a great job, as well as Lazio and Napoli. We have to work hard, but we are growing.”

He added: “Cristiano is back, and this is the most important thing.”

Ronaldo previously criticised the Covid testing process, questioning the accuracy of the Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

On Sunday, Ronaldo did not want to discuss his original comment, instead looking to move on from the discussion.

“I don’t want to talk about it,” Ronaldo said. “The important thing is that I came back and we won.”

Ronaldo has scored five goals in three games this season, having fired 37 in 46 appearances last season.

In total, Ronaldo has provided Juve with 70 goals in 92 appearances since joining the Serie A side from Real Madrid in 2018.

Juventus are set to face Hungarian side Ferencvaros in the Champions League on Wednesday, with the Italian side currently sitting three points behind group leaders Barcelona.

They’ll then return to Serie A to face off with Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.