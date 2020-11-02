Monday, November 2, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

‘Cristiano is back’ – Ronaldo thrilled after match-winning return but won’t talk about coronavirus test criticism

Must read

Trending

Protesters Paint #ENDSARS On Floor Of Abuja Airport

theabujatimes
Nigerian youth calling for an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the country on Sunday stormed the Nnamdi Azikwe International...
Read more
Sports

‘Cristiano is back’ – Ronaldo thrilled after match-winning return but won’t talk about coronavirus test criticism

theabujatimes
The Juventus striker recently missed out on a Champions League clash with Barcelona but is now back in the fold with the...
Read more
Sports

Tottenham 2-1 Brighton: Gareth Bale scores first goal since return to seal victory

theabujatimes
Gareth Bale scored his first goal since his return to Tottenham to secure Jose Mourinho's side a 2-1 victory over Brighton to...
Read more
Sports

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pen gives Gunners long-awaited win at big-six rival

theabujatimes
Arsenal ended a run of 29 games without a win at a big-six side as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second-half penalty gave them a...
Read more
theabujatimes

The Juventus striker recently missed out on a Champions League clash with Barcelona but is now back in the fold with the Italian side

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed that he feels healthy after recently battling the coronavirus, declaring: “Cristiano is back.”

The Juventus star missed several matches, including a Champions League clash with Barcelona, after testing positive for the virus during the international break.

Juve lost that match against Barcelona, but the Portuguese star’s return did guide the Italian champions to a victory over Spezia on Sunday.

Ronaldo scored the second and third goals in Juve’s 4-1 win, coming off the bench in the 56th minute before finding the back of the net three minutes later.

The forward added a finish from the spot in the 76th minute as he was joined by Alvaro Morata and Adrian Rabiot on the scoresheet.

Having been cleared to play on Friday, Ronaldo is glad to be back on the field, as he declared that he is officially back and ready to contribute for Juve.

“I have been stationary. I had no symptoms and I felt good. Today I went back to doing what I like: playing football,” Ronaldo told   Sky Sports.

“Serie A is a competitive league. Milan are doing a great job, as well as Lazio and Napoli. We have to work hard, but we are growing.”

He added: “Cristiano is back, and this is the most important thing.”

Ronaldo previously criticised the Covid testing process, questioning the accuracy of the Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. 

On Sunday, Ronaldo did not want to discuss his original comment, instead looking to move on from the discussion.

“I don’t want to talk about it,” Ronaldo said. “The important thing is that I came back and we won.”

Ronaldo has scored five goals in three games this season, having fired 37 in 46 appearances last season.

In total, Ronaldo has provided Juve with 70 goals in 92 appearances since joining the Serie A side from Real Madrid in 2018.

Juventus are set to face Hungarian side Ferencvaros in the Champions League on Wednesday, with the Italian side currently sitting three points behind group leaders Barcelona.

They’ll then return to Serie A to face off with Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

Previous articleTottenham 2-1 Brighton: Gareth Bale scores first goal since return to seal victory
Next articleProtesters Paint #ENDSARS On Floor Of Abuja Airport
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Tottenham 2-1 Brighton: Gareth Bale scores first goal since return to seal victory

theabujatimes
Gareth Bale scored his first goal since his return to Tottenham to secure Jose Mourinho's side a 2-1 victory over Brighton to...
Read more
Sports

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pen gives Gunners long-awaited win at big-six rival

theabujatimes
Arsenal ended a run of 29 games without a win at a big-six side as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second-half penalty gave them a...
Read more
Sports

Liverpool 2-1 West Ham: Under-par champions saved by Diogo Jota’s late winner

theabujatimes
Diogo Jota's third straight Anfield goal in the Premier League got Liverpool out of jail with a 2-1 comeback victory against a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Protesters Paint #ENDSARS On Floor Of Abuja Airport

theabujatimes
Nigerian youth calling for an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the country on Sunday stormed the Nnamdi Azikwe International...
Read more
Sports

‘Cristiano is back’ – Ronaldo thrilled after match-winning return but won’t talk about coronavirus test criticism

theabujatimes
The Juventus striker recently missed out on a Champions League clash with Barcelona but is now back in the fold with the...
Read more
Sports

Tottenham 2-1 Brighton: Gareth Bale scores first goal since return to seal victory

theabujatimes
Gareth Bale scored his first goal since his return to Tottenham to secure Jose Mourinho's side a 2-1 victory over Brighton to...
Read more
Sports

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pen gives Gunners long-awaited win at big-six rival

theabujatimes
Arsenal ended a run of 29 games without a win at a big-six side as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second-half penalty gave them a...
Read more
Headlines

Buhari Urges Youths to Embrace Dialogue

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday told the youths that the time has come for them to leave the streets and embrace dialogue.
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Liverpool 4-3 Leeds: Mohamed Salah nets opening-day hat-trick in thriller

Wenger open to managerial return but only under ‘optimal conditions’

John Mikel Obi: Stoke City sign former Chelsea midfielder

Ighalo shares video of Pogba dancing to Nigerian song