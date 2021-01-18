Monday, January 18, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo Is On A Decline – Juventus Legend Speaks Out Ahead Of Inter Milan Clash

Oduoye Building Services Advocates For Better Work Conditions For Young Professionals

Mr Olaleke Oluwasayo, the managing director of Oduoye Building Services during an interview session spoke on “One of the difficulties for startup...
Fosh Studio unveils new Abuja outlet

Popular Gwarimpa fashion and lifestyle shop, Fosh Studio, has unveiled another ultra-modern studio at LifeCamp area of Abuja, with a promise to...
Nigeria needs priests, pastors after Christ’s heart, says Kaigama

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, on Sunday advised Nigerian priests and pastors to use the biblical Samuel as their...
COVID-19: How PTF, FCTA, Shoprite exposed Abuja to infection during Christmas

IN December 21, 2020, the Presidential Task Force(PTF) on COVID-19 suggested to state governments and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to...
Juventus icon, Roberto Boninsegna has rated low the club’s superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the Old Lady clash with Inter Milan on Sunday.

Boninsegna said that the Portugal hero is in decline, and is not as decisive as Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku.

Ronaldo’s criticism is coming just hours to Juve’s Serie A clash against rivals Inter Milan.

And this is despite the former Manchester United star bagging an incredible 15 goals in 13 Serie A games this season.

Ronaldo, who currently tops the Serie A goal chat, has also netted four in four in the Champions League.

The former Real Madrid player leads the line for Juventus with either Paulo Dybala or Alvaro Morata.

Ronaldo, who turns 36 by February, has scored in seven of Juventus ’ nine Serie A games this season, an impeccable return for that age.

However, Boninsegna is not impressed with his contributions so far this season and believes Lukaku is a more “decisive” player.

Lukaku has scored 17 times in 22 all competitions this season, 12 in 16 in the league.

And Boninsegna, who played for both Juventus and Inter Milan and won two Serie A titles with the Old Lady, says the Portugal captain is on a decline at the moment.

He told Tutto Juve,

“The only Inter player who made things difficult for the Fiorentina defence was Romelu Lukaku, who had just returned.

“[They are a] Beautiful duo, Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo. I think Lukaku is a more decisive player. [It’s] indisputable.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was a great player, but I think he’s declining a little bit.”

He added that it would please him to see Inter Milan win today’s encounter.

Romelu Lukaku Set For Shock Move To Man City (See What He Said)

Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku, has become a target for Manchester City, who will invest £200 million in their squad in...
Frank Lampard Speaks On Avram Grant’s Return To Chelsea (See What He Said)

Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, has reacted to reports linking the club’s former coach, Avram Grant, with a return to Chelsea.
Liverpool Boss Klopp Names Player To Miss Man United Clash

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has confirmed that Naby Keita will miss his side’s Premier League clash with Manchester United on Sunday...
