Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus forward recovers from coronavirus

Politics

205 facilities vandalised, 319 stores looted across Nigeria -Police

theabujatimes
The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, on Friday, said 205 critical national security assets, corporate facilities, and private property were burnt...
Sports

Life & Arts

Olamide: After a decade, I want to start afresh

theabujatimes
ONE of Nigeria’s most consistent rap act and label bosses, Olamide Adedeji aka Baddo, is starting all over again with a clean...
Headlines

#EndSARS: What Obasanjo, Gowon, IBB, Jonathan told Buhari —Adesina

theabujatimes
Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the meeting between Buhari and former heads of state...
theabujatimes

Cristiano Ronaldo has fully recovered from coronavirus, 19 days after initially testing positive for the disease.

The Juventus forward, 35, initially returned a positive test while on international duty with Portugal earlier this month.

Juventus were without the five-time Ballon d’Or winner for their previous four matches, including Wednesday’s Champions League Group G defeat to Barcelona, winning just once in that time.

But the former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward is available once again as Juventus resume their Serie A campaign at Spezia on Sunday.

The statement from Juventus read: “Cristiano Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid 19.

“The exam provided a negative result. The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation.”

There was a big build-up surrounding Ronaldo’s potential reunion with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, but the forward’s prolonged bout of coronavirus delayed two of football’s best-ever players meeting again.

They will, though, have the chance to face off when Juventus head to Barcelona on December 8 in the penultimate group game of their Champions League campaign.

Sports

Chukwueze stars, Kwabena scores as Villarreal secure victory over Qarabag

theabujatimes
The Nigeria and the Ghana internationals delivered impressive displays for their respective clubs at Stadion Rajko Mitic Samuel Chukwueze...
Sports

Jose Mourinho rips into Spurs flops after Antwerp defeat: ‘My future choices will be easy’

theabujatimes
Jose Mourinho ripped into his Tottenham fringe players for not taking their chance in Antwerp, saying he now has "easy choices" when...
Sports

Man Utd 5-0 RB Leipzig: Marcus Rashford’s quickfire hat-trick inspires hosts to impressive victory

theabujatimes
Marcus Rashford hit a quickfire hat-trick off the bench as Manchester United swept aside RB Leipzig with a stunning 5-0 victory in...
Politics

Sports

Life & Arts

Headlines

Africa News

Tanzania elections: President Magufuli in landslide win amid fraud claims

theabujatimes
Tanzania's President John Magufuli has won re-election with a landslide victory in a poll that the opposition has described as fraudulent.
Edinson Cavani: Manchester United sign striker on one-year deal

Brighton 0-3 Manchester United: Red Devils ease into Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Real Madrid: Casemiro rescues LaLiga champions

Lyon 0-3 Bayern Munich: Serge Gnabry double helps set up Paris...