Cuppy denies that she owes money to Zlatan, threatens to sue Israel DMW

Abuja court shuts down Wuse Market, others over covid-19 violation

An Abuja Mobile court, yesterday, shut down the popular Wuse Market, the UTC and the Murg shopping malls for violating the presidential...
Abuja varsity students protest hike in tuition fee, others

Students of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), on Monday, took to the streets of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in a protest...
‘Why FG is Moving DPR Headquarters to Abuja’

The Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Mr Sarki Auwalu, has said that the federal government...
Worsening corruption Index and Abuja’s ‘forgotten’ seized properties

Nigerians, in the course of last week, woke up to another damning report by the international corruption watchdog, Transparency International, in its...
Cuppy denies that she owes Zlatan money, threatens to sue Israel DMW. (Twitter/Cuppy)
On January 28, 2021, a video of Nigerian rapper, Zlatan denying that he knows his former collaborator, DJ Cuppy went viral on Twitter.

That came after Cuppy revealed that Zlatan had blocked her on all social media platforms following their collaboration on Italian Ice Cream-inspired single, ‘Gelato.’

After a refusal to comment when Pulse Nigeria reached out to her, she has now broken her silence.

On February 1, 2021, Cuppy tweeted that, “For the record… There have been no breaches of my contractual agreement regarding the song #Gelato as confirmed by lawyers… However, as @IsrealDMW publicly inaccurately declared I owe an artist money, I am suing him for libel and defamation! See you in court Isreal.”

How did we get here?

On January 21, 2020, Isreal DMW, a self-acclaimed friend of Zlatan‘s took to his Twitter and wrote that, “Kudos to someone like Zlatan, who took a bold step, by flushing out a full fake friend like Cuppy, who was just using his head, all in his name of ‘my papa na Otedola.’

“Zlatan did a hit collabo with her, ordinary one kobo, e no see. She also took Zlatan to Abuja, for her fundraising, where she made billions of Naira, and didn’t even remember Z for one Kobo till tomorrow. No accommodation, no feeding. Zlatan had to even spend his own money at Transcorp Hilton, to [cater] for everyone including me. This na 2021 abeg.

As the conversation went on, Pulse Nigeria reached out to Cuppy’s team for comments and the response was: “We have nothing to comment on this situation unfortunately. Cuppy foundation does have an upcoming conference in February which will be announced shortly. We also released our annual report last week.”

Life & Arts

Peter Okoye speaks about his upcoming solo debut album, contracting coronavirus, EndSARS and more

Peter Okoye conquered the music scene as one half of the internationally recognized superstar pop duo P-Square. DJ...
Life & Arts

Davido’s manager explains why Zlatan blocked DJ Cuppy

Davido’s Personal Logistics Manager, Afeare Isreal, has taken to his Instagram page to explain why popular artitste, Zlatan Ibile, blocked DJ Cuppy...
Life & Arts

“Every Single Artist Featured On My Album Did Not Collect A Penny” – DJ Cuppy’s Old Tweet Resurfaces Following Drama With Zlatan

An old tweet written by DJ Cuppy has resurfaced online following her drama with singer Zlatan. Recall that...
