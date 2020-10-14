Thursday, October 15, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

Dangote Cement extends promo as 265 emerge N1m winners

Must read

Sports

Nigeria 1-1 Tunisia: Iheanacho’s strike not enough as Super Eagles hold Carthage Eagles

abujatimes
Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw against Tunisia in their second international friendly game in October on Tuesday night. Leicester City forward Kelechi...
Read more
Trending

IGP summons SARS personnel to Abuja for psychological examination

abujatimes
Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, Tuesday ordered all the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, personnel to report to the Force Headquarters,...
Read more
Trending

Soldiers brutalize newsmen, #EndSARS protesters in Abuja

abujatimes
EndSARS protesters who stormed the National Assembly to register their grievances against the special unit of the police to the leadership yesterday...
Read more
Africa News

Libya in $380m dispute with Zambia over Zamtel takeover

abujatimes
Libyan telecoms investor LAP GreenN is threatening to seize Zambia’s international assets because it says the government owes it US$380 million.
Read more
abujatimes

Dangote Cement Plc has announced the extension of its ongoing Spell & Win ‘Bag of Goodies’ Season 2 consumer promo by one month, even as 265 millionaires have emerged from the nationwide programme.

According to the firm’s Director of Marketing, Mrs Funmi Sanni, the promo, which was billed to end on November 15, now closes December 15. She said the extension was due to popular demand by excited consumers who wanted to participate and emerge millionaires.

Sanni said the promo came at an appropriate time to cushion the effects and impact of COVID-19 on businesses and families and has proven to be very popular with consumers; hence the decision to extend the window.

Speaking at the prize presentation ceremonies, she noted that the promotion was to encourage the customers to continue patronising the product, which, according to her, is the best in the country.

A customer could only win the N1 million cash prize on collection of the scratch cards that each carries letter D, A, N, G, O, T and E to make up the name D-A-N-G-O-T-E. She added that other prizes to be won include motorbikes, tricycles, TV sets, and recharge cards.

National Sales Director, Dangote Cement, Adeyemi Fajobi, stated that Dangote remains the best in building of structures in Nigeria and beyond, and he urged contractors and other professionals in the building sector to insist on patronage of the brand.

Previous articleSanwo-Olu meets Buhari, IGP, sets up N200m trust fund for victims
Next articleSoftware practitioners support #EndSARS protest, claim members most assaulted
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

Nigeria now Africa’s largest rice producer –FG

abujatimes
Nigeria is now the largest producer of rice in Africa, the Federal Government said on Tuesday. Minister of Agriculture...
Read more
Business

Customs generates N13.11 billion from Onne Port

abujatimes
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area II Command, Onne Port, Rivers State, said it generated over N13.11 billion for the month of...
Read more
Business

Why ‘Pay-As-You-Go’ is not feasible now, by MultiChoice CEO

abujatimes
The Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, owners of Digital Satellite Television (DStv), John Ugbe has told the House of Representatives that...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Nigeria 1-1 Tunisia: Iheanacho’s strike not enough as Super Eagles hold Carthage Eagles

abujatimes
Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw against Tunisia in their second international friendly game in October on Tuesday night. Leicester City forward Kelechi...
Read more
Trending

IGP summons SARS personnel to Abuja for psychological examination

abujatimes
Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, Tuesday ordered all the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, personnel to report to the Force Headquarters,...
Read more
Trending

Soldiers brutalize newsmen, #EndSARS protesters in Abuja

abujatimes
EndSARS protesters who stormed the National Assembly to register their grievances against the special unit of the police to the leadership yesterday...
Read more
Africa News

Libya in $380m dispute with Zambia over Zamtel takeover

abujatimes
Libyan telecoms investor LAP GreenN is threatening to seize Zambia’s international assets because it says the government owes it US$380 million.
Read more
World News

Supreme Court allows Trump to wind down census early

abujatimes
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed President Donald Trump’s administration to wind down population counting for the 2020 U.S. census earlier...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Samsung strengthens retail presence in Nigeria, now in Cash ‘N’ Carry

Flared gas can employ two million people –RMAFC

Nigerians pay N2tr for calls, data in six months

Saudi Oil Output Cut in Half After Drones Strike Aramco Site