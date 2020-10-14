Dangote Cement extends promo as 265 emerge N1m winners

Dangote Cement Plc has announced the extension of its ongoing Spell & Win ‘Bag of Goodies’ Season 2 consumer promo by one month, even as 265 millionaires have emerged from the nationwide programme.

According to the firm’s Director of Marketing, Mrs Funmi Sanni, the promo, which was billed to end on November 15, now closes December 15. She said the extension was due to popular demand by excited consumers who wanted to participate and emerge millionaires.

Sanni said the promo came at an appropriate time to cushion the effects and impact of COVID-19 on businesses and families and has proven to be very popular with consumers; hence the decision to extend the window.

Speaking at the prize presentation ceremonies, she noted that the promotion was to encourage the customers to continue patronising the product, which, according to her, is the best in the country.

A customer could only win the N1 million cash prize on collection of the scratch cards that each carries letter D, A, N, G, O, T and E to make up the name D-A-N-G-O-T-E. She added that other prizes to be won include motorbikes, tricycles, TV sets, and recharge cards.

National Sales Director, Dangote Cement, Adeyemi Fajobi, stated that Dangote remains the best in building of structures in Nigeria and beyond, and he urged contractors and other professionals in the building sector to insist on patronage of the brand.