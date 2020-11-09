Dangote Cement grows Q3 profit to N272 billion

Africa’s largest cement producer and Nigeria’s most capitalised company, Dangote Cement Plc recorded pre-tax profit of N271.96 billion in the third quarter as cement sales rose by double-digit during the period.

Key extracts of the nine-month results for the period ended September 30, 2020 showed that gross revenue rose to N761.44 billion in third quarter 2020 as against N679.79 billion in third quarter 2019. Pan-Africa operations contributed N232.61 indicating a 9.1 percent increase over N213.20 billion in 2019.

Profit before tax rose from N197.68 billion to N271.96 billion while profit after tax jumped from N154.35 billion to N208.69 billion. With these, earnings per share closed third quarter 2020 at N12.25 compared with N9.10 recorded in the corresponding period of 2019.

The report showed a 6.6 per cent increase in group sales volume which rose from 18.02 million tonnes in 2019 to 19.21 million tonnes. Analysis of the results indicated that Nigerian operations accounted for 11.92 million tonnes, an increase of 10.2 per cent compared to 10.82 million tonnes in the corresponding period in 2019. Pan-Africa operations accounted for the balance of 7.47 million tonnes, an increase of 3.7 per cent over the same period in 2019.

On quarter-on-quarter basis, Nigerian sales volumes went up by 39.9 per cent in the third quarter driven by strong demand and pull effect of its Bag of Goodies Season 2 National Consumer Promotion.

Group Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Cement, Michel Puchercos, said it was delightful to see Dangote Cement experiencing its strongest quarter in terms of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and strongest third quarter in term of volumes.

According to him, despite a challenging environment, group volumes for the nine months were up 6.6 per cent and group EBITDA was up 17.1 per cent, at a 46.6 per cent margin.

“This quarter has really shown the ability of Dangote Cement to meet the strong recovery of the cement market in Nigeria and Pan-Africa after a challenging second quarter. In Nigeria, we have witnessed a strong appetite for real estate investment and the recovery of infrastructure spending – including more concrete roads. Sales volumes in Nigeria were up 40 per cent in the quarter and Pan-Africa reached a record high EBITDA margin of 24 per cent in the quarter, “ Puchercos said.

He said the group continues to focus on its export strategy and is on track to ensure West and Central Africa become cement and clinker independent, with Nigeria as the main supply hub.

According to him, clinker exports have steadily been ramping up in third quarter after maiden shipment in June 2020, whilst land exports have also resumed.

He noted that Dangote Cement’s strategy to offer high quality products at competitive prices is meeting customers’ expectations in Nigeria and across the continent, where it continues to deploy excellent marketing initiatives and operational excellence across the continent.

He assured that the group remains committed to protecting its staff and communities by being fully compliant with health and safety measures in all its territories of operation, noting that the group is focused on adapting to the rapidly evolving markets in which it operates.

He pointed out that during the period under consideration, Dangote Cement exported seven clinker vessels from Nigeria through the Apapa export terminal while plans are on track to commission the Port Harcourt export terminal before the end of the year,.

Dangote Cement is Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest cement producer with an installed capacity of 45.6Mta capacity across 10 African countries and operates a fully integrated “quarry-to-customer” business with activities covering manufacturing, sales and distribution of cement.

The Group has a production capacity of 29.3Mta in its home market, Nigeria. It has three cement plants in Nigeria, Obajana plant in Kogi state, with 13.3Mta of capacity across four lines; Ibese plant in Ogun State has four cement lines with a combined installed capacity of 12Mta and Gboko plant in Benue state has 4Mta. Through recent investments, Dangote Cement has eliminated Nigeria’s dependence on imported cement and has transformed the nation into an exporter of cement serving neighboring countries.

In addition, Dangote Cement has operations in Cameroon (1.5Mta clinker grinding), Congo (1.5Mta), Ghana (1.5Mta import), Ethiopia (2.5Mta), Senegal (1.5Mta), Sierra Leone (0.5Mta import), South Africa (2.8Mta), Tanzania (3.0Mta), Zambia (1.5Mta).

Dangote Cement has a long-term credit rating pf AA+ by GCR and Aa2.ng by Moody’s due to its market leading position, significant operational scale and strong financial profile evidenced by the Company’s robust operating and net profit margins relative to regional and global peers, adequate working capital, satisfactory cashflow and low leverage.

Dangote Cement is a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited, a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate as well as a leading brand across Africa in businesses such as cement, sugar, salt, pasta, beverages, and real estate, with new multi-billion dollar projects underway in the oil and gas, petrochemical, fertilizer and agricultural sectors.