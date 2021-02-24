Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Dasuki gave Fani-Kayode N26m in ‘Ghana-must-go bag’ – EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has told an Abuja Federal High Court that the Office of the former National Security Adviser, NSA, under Col Sambo Dasuki (rtd) gave ex-Aviation Minister, Demi Fani-Kayode N26m.

EFCC said the money sent to Fani-Kayode was meant to execute some contracts but was diverted.

The Commission disclosed this through its operative and third Prosecution Witness, Mohammed Goji, in an ongoing case against Fani-Kayode.

Goji said the money was sent to Fani-Kayode in a ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ sack through his driver identified as Francis and his Personal Assistant named Victor.

The Prosecution Witness, who was led in evidence by the prosecuting counsel, Mr. Faruk Abdullahi, said: “My lord, we got an intelligence report about a certain amount of money running into billions of naira meant for contracts in the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA.

“Along the line, we discovered that N26 million was paid for media consultancy for which there was no record that the project was executed.

“We wrote a series of letters to the Office of the NSA where we got payment vouchers and proposals indicating how the said sum was paid.

“In the course of investigation we gathered that the defendant, Fani-Kayode, directed his domestic servants comprising of his driver by name, Francis and his personal assistant named Victor, to access the funds from the NSA.

“They took the cash sum in a ‘Ghana-Must- Go’ bag from the account section of the NSA and took it to the defendant’s residence as directed.”

After listening to parties in the case, the Chief Judge of the Court, Justice John Tsoho who is presiding over the matter, adjourned the case till April 21 for the continuation of trial.

EFCC is currently prosecuting Fani-Kayode for benefiting from the slush funds disbursed by the former NSA before the 2015 presidential election.

As at the time Fani-Kayode received the money, he was the Director of Media and Publicity of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s campaign.

