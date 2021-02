Davido talks about working with Teni on her new album, ‘Wondaland’

On January 4, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido took to his Twitter page to reminisce about the night that Teni chased him down in traffic, so he could feature on her upcoming debut album, ‘Wondaland.’

Crazy night when lil sis @tenientertainer saw me in traffic chased me down to get in the studio …we finally made a classic that same week I think ! Her album ‘Wondaland’ out this month! A lot of pple don’t know we grew up together in Atlanta .. I’m so proud u made that decision pic.twitter.com/yRzg7N6U7N — Davido (@davido) February 4, 2021

A few days ago, Teni announced her debut album, Wondaland. Davido is set to feature on the album.