Sunday, February 7, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Life & Arts

Davido talks about working with Teni on her new album, ‘Wondaland’

Must read

Trending

Emirates Airlines cancels flights out of Lagos, Abuja

theabujatimes
Less than 24 hours after the Federal Government lifted the ban on suspension of Emirates Airlines flight operation in Nigeria, the United...
Read more
Life & Arts

Davido talks about working with Teni on her new album, ‘Wondaland’

theabujatimes
On January 4, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido took to his Twitter page to reminisce about the night that Teni chased him down...
Read more
Sports

Lewandowski: Bayern can complete one of the biggest historical achievements in all of football

theabujatimes
The Bavarian giants are hoping to lift a sixth trophy in the space of a year at the Club World Cup
Read more
Sports

‘Kane will beat every possible record’ – Mourinho heaps praise upon ‘special’ Tottenham striker

theabujatimes
The Portuguese boss hailed the England international after his goal scoring return against West Brom Harry Kane "will beat...
Read more
theabujatimes

On January 4, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido took to his Twitter page to reminisce about the night that Teni chased him down in traffic, so he could feature on her upcoming debut album, ‘Wondaland.’

In the tweet, Davido wrote that, “Crazy night when lil sis @tenientertainer saw me in traffic chased me down to get in the studio …we finally made a classic that same week I think ! Her album ‘Wondaland’ out this month! A lot of pple don’t know we grew up together in Atlanta .. I’m so proud u made that decision.”

A few days ago, Teni announced her debut album, Wondaland. Davido is set to feature on the album.

Previous articleLewandowski: Bayern can complete one of the biggest historical achievements in all of football
Next articleEmirates Airlines cancels flights out of Lagos, Abuja
- Advertisement -

More articles

Life & Arts

Nigerians Drags Singer Falz For Promoting Bobrisky

theabujatimes
Nigerian singer and activist Falz has been dragged on social media by Nigerians for promoting crossdresser Bobrisky. This...
Read more
Life & Arts

Singer, Harrysong Set To Tie The Knot With His Fiancée, Alexer Gopa As Pre-wedding Shots Hits The Internet

Webmaster
Nigerian reggae-blues singer, Harry Tare Okiri, popularly known as Mr. Harrysong is set to wed his fiancée, Alexer Peres Gopa.Harrysong to...
Read more
Life & Arts

No Nigerian Artist Can Defeat Tiwa Savage In A Battle Of Hits – Teebillz Bets 1M Dollars

theabujatimes
Popular talent manager, Teebillz has placed a bet on his estranged wife and mother of his son, Tiwa Savage.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Emirates Airlines cancels flights out of Lagos, Abuja

theabujatimes
Less than 24 hours after the Federal Government lifted the ban on suspension of Emirates Airlines flight operation in Nigeria, the United...
Read more
Life & Arts

Davido talks about working with Teni on her new album, ‘Wondaland’

theabujatimes
On January 4, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido took to his Twitter page to reminisce about the night that Teni chased him down...
Read more
Sports

Lewandowski: Bayern can complete one of the biggest historical achievements in all of football

theabujatimes
The Bavarian giants are hoping to lift a sixth trophy in the space of a year at the Club World Cup
Read more
Sports

‘Kane will beat every possible record’ – Mourinho heaps praise upon ‘special’ Tottenham striker

theabujatimes
The Portuguese boss hailed the England international after his goal scoring return against West Brom Harry Kane "will beat...
Read more
Trending

Retired NIS officer, three others abducted in Abuja

theabujatimes
A retired Assistant Comptroller-General of Immigration, Abdulahi Rakieu, and three others have been abducted in the Tungan Maje area of Gwagwalada Area...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

CAN decries drug addiction among Southern Kaduna youths

Secondhand smoke at childhood may boost miscarriage risk

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle reacts after winning the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxen Hill, Maryland.

Miss Puerto Rico Crowned Miss World 2016

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds looking dashing for the night at the Golden Globes 2017

Golden Globes 2017: La La Land sweeps awards as Moonlight wins...