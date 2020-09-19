Saturday, September 19, 2020

Davido To Feature In Eddie Murphy’s Coming To America 2

Bayern Munich 8-0 Schalke: Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane shine in opening-day rout

Serge Gnabry scored a hat-trick and Leroy Sane netted on his Bayern Munich debut as the Bundesliga champions thrashed Schalke 8-0 on...
Berom community in Abuja seeks speedy settlement of IDPs

The Berom Community in Abuja (BECA) has called on Plateau State and Federal Government to hasten the return of Internally Displaced Persons...
Firm creates interactive virtual furniture showroom for customers

Besides its exotic physical showroom at Gana and Sanusi Fafunwa streets in Abuja and Lagos respectively, AFP, the furniture production facility of...
Hoteliers, others oppose power tariff, petrol price hikes

The Nigerian Hotels Association, the Network for Electricity Consumers Advocacy of Nigeria, the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, Hotel Owners Forum,...
Nigerian Afropop star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has become the first Nigerian musician to feature in  a Hollywood movie, as he has been assigned a role in Eddie Murphy’s classic comedy movie, ‘Coming to America 2’.

The singer, who confirmed this development on his twitter account on Wednesday, responded to a reply to one his tweets which revealed he’s part of the cast in the upcoming movie – Coming to America 2. In his words, Davido tweeted: “I can’t wait”.

Davido will be featuring in the movie alongside several Hollywood actors and music stars such as Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Michael Blackson, Rick Ross and many others.

Coming to America 2 is stipulated to be released on December 18 this year. This sequence is coming 32 years after the release of the original movie in 1988.

Previous articleGhana adopts new payment system
Next articleVisa ban: Don’t disrespect Nigeria, FG tells US, UK
#BBNaija- Double Eviction As Kiddwaya, Prince joins list of evicted housemates

Big Brother Naija housemate, Terseer Kiddwaya has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house. The son of...
Daddy Freeze apologises to Oyedepo

Popular Broadcaster, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze, has apologised to the founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo.
Sexiness brings artistes attention, doesn't sustain it –Maj

The Nigerian music industry has no doubt witnessed an influx of talented up-and-coming artistes but Mildred Joel, aka Maj, has said she...
