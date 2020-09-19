Davido To Feature In Eddie Murphy’s Coming To America 2

Nigerian Afropop star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has become the first Nigerian musician to feature in a Hollywood movie, as he has been assigned a role in Eddie Murphy’s classic comedy movie, ‘Coming to America 2’.

The singer, who confirmed this development on his twitter account on Wednesday, responded to a reply to one his tweets which revealed he’s part of the cast in the upcoming movie – Coming to America 2. In his words, Davido tweeted: “I can’t wait”.

Davido will be featuring in the movie alongside several Hollywood actors and music stars such as Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Michael Blackson, Rick Ross and many others.

Coming to America 2 is stipulated to be released on December 18 this year. This sequence is coming 32 years after the release of the original movie in 1988.