Davido’s manager explains why Zlatan blocked DJ Cuppy

Davido’s Personal Logistics Manager, Afeare Isreal, has taken to his Instagram page to explain why popular artitste, Zlatan Ibile, blocked DJ Cuppy on social media.

Some months ago, the DJ took to her social media account to announce that Zlatan blocked her on social media.

She tweeted, “10 months later and I sometimes still wonder why Zlatan Ibile blocked me on WhatsApp and Instagram without ever saying why; we were actually friends and “Gelato” was a hit!”

In a post he captioned “Never you pretend to be happy when you are fully not”, he commended Zlatan for taking ‘a bold step by flushing a fake friend like Cuppy.’

Mr Afeare added that the disc jockey refused to pay Zlatan despite the commercial success of the hit song he did with her.

He wrote, “Kudos to someone like Zlatan, who took a bold step by flushing a full fake friend like Cuppy who was just using his head all in the name of my papa na Otedola. Zlatan did a hit collabo with her, ordinary one kobo, he no see. She also took Zlatan to Abuja for her fundraising where she made billions of naira and didn’t even remember Zee for one kobo until tomorrow. No accommodation, no feeding. Zlatan had to even spend his own personal money at Transcorp Hilton to carter for everyone including me. Dis na 2021 abeg.”

By Oluwakemi Adelagun…