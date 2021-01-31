Sunday, January 31, 2021

Life & Arts

Davido’s manager explains why Zlatan blocked DJ Cuppy

MTN, Airtel Nigeria commence NIN registration in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt

Telecommunication firms, MTN and Airtel Nigeria have commenced the National Identification Number (NIN) registration exercise in its retail outlets across the country.
'No more crowning from Abuja,' Buhari tells APC members

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday ruled out imposition in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the future.
Cows Take Over Abuja Road, Disrupt Vehicular Movement

Cows on Saturday blocked a major road in Apo area of Abuja, disrupting vehicular movement for many minutes.
French Billionaire Puts Mozambique Leader at Heart of Debt Scam

Privinvest Shipbuilding SAL and its billionaire founder Iskandar Safa have placed Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi at the center of the nation's $2 billion debt scandal.
Davido’s Personal Logistics Manager, Afeare Isreal, has taken to his Instagram page to explain why popular artitste, Zlatan Ibile, blocked DJ Cuppy on social media.

Some months ago, the DJ took to her social media account to announce that Zlatan blocked her on social media.

She tweeted, “10 months later and I sometimes still wonder why Zlatan Ibile blocked me on WhatsApp and Instagram without ever saying why; we were actually friends and “Gelato” was a hit!”

In a post he captioned “Never you pretend to be happy when you are fully not”, he commended Zlatan for taking ‘a bold step by flushing a fake friend like Cuppy.’

Mr Afeare added that the disc jockey refused to pay Zlatan despite the commercial success of the hit song he did with her.

He wrote, “Kudos to someone like Zlatan, who took a bold step by flushing a full fake friend like Cuppy who was just using his head all in the name of my papa na Otedola. Zlatan did a hit collabo with her, ordinary one kobo, he no see. She also took Zlatan to Abuja for her fundraising where she made billions of naira and didn’t even remember Zee for one kobo until tomorrow. No accommodation, no feeding. Zlatan had to even spend his own personal money at Transcorp Hilton to carter for everyone including me. Dis na 2021 abeg.”

Davido's manager explains why Zlatan blocked DJ Cuppy

By Oluwakemi Adelagun…

