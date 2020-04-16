The Lagos State government has confirmed the death of a medical doctor and two other coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in the state.

The Commissioner of Health in Lagos, Professor Akin Abayomi, announced this in a series of tweets on Thursday.

According to him, the loss of the three men aged – 51, 52 and 62 – brings the number of people who have died of coronavirus in the state to 10.

Professor Abayomi explained that the late doctor had contact with an infected person who recently returned to the country.

He, however, said the other victims had no travel history or record of contact with any infected person.

The commissioner urged the residents of the state to remain vigilant and report any concern about COVID-19 infection in their communities to the appropriate authorities.

He added that 18 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Lagos on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections to 235.

On the good note, Professor Abayomi revealed that 16 fully recovered from the disease and were discharged following the further screening that confirmed their status negative.

This puts the total number of discharged patients in Lagos to 85.

