Thursday, November 19, 2020

World News

Death toll climbs in Central America following Hurricane Iota

Sports

Romelu Lukaku fires Belgium to Nations League finals as Italy also book spot

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium beat Denmark 4-2 on Wednesday to book a spot in the Nations League's finals.
Sports

‘I’m tired of always being everyone’s problem’ – Messi hits back at Griezmann uncle’s claims upon Barca return

The Blaugrana skipper has responded following some scathing criticism from his teammate's relative Emmanuel Lopes over his conduct at Camp Nou
More demolition expected in Abuja, says FCT

The residents of Abuja are asked to be prepared for more demolition by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Department of Development Control, according to a report by The...
Sports

Gbajabiamila Meets UN Deputy Secretary-General In Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has met with the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed.
The death toll continued to climb in Central America on Wednesday amid landslides, flash flooding and rising concerns over the spread of COVID-19 after Hurricane Iota tore through the region earlier this week.

Though the storm has since dissipated, Iota made landfall in northeastern Nicaragua Monday night as the strongest November storm on record to hit the country, devastating communities that were already reeling from Hurricane Eta, which hit miles from the same spot less than two weeks earlier.

The death toll from the storm has climbed to at least 19 though there are fears it could rise much higher.

Nicaragua’s Vice President Rosario Murillo said 16 were dead, up from the six she announced on Tuesday, including children, CNN reported. At least two people were dead in Colombia. In Honduras, the armed forces confirmed late Wednesday that the body of a 77-year-old was found in a house buried due to a landslide.

Murillo said more than 400,000 Nicaraguans have been affected by Iota with more than 50,700 resided in government shelters.

According to local authorities, regions throughout Nicaragua have been inundated with up to 10 inches of rain over the last two days, causing flash floods and landslides. And though the storm has dissipated, it will continue to generate rain over at least Wednesday, they said.

“The fact that Iota has left Nicaragua and the region does not mean that the dangers have disappeared,” said Dr. Guillermo Gonzalez of SINAPRED, the nation’s emergency management agency. “The soils are saturated, in some places the winds will continue from light to moderate, which can mean that we have growth of the rivers, landslides in the mountainous areas.”

World News

‘Five Eyes’ group tells China to end crackdown in Hong Kong

The United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand have accused China of carrying out a “concerted campaign to silence all...
World News

Why more people may die if Trump doesn’t cooperate – Biden

US President-elect, Joe Biden, has expressed frustration about Donald Trump’s refusal to cooperate on the White House transition process.
World News

Peru President, 12 ministers resign after death of protesters

Manuel Merino, Peru’s interim president has resigned after the death of two people on Saturday. The deceased were among...
