Death toll climbs in Central America following Hurricane Iota

The death toll continued to climb in Central America on Wednesday amid landslides, flash flooding and rising concerns over the spread of COVID-19 after Hurricane Iota tore through the region earlier this week.

Though the storm has since dissipated, Iota made landfall in northeastern Nicaragua Monday night as the strongest November storm on record to hit the country, devastating communities that were already reeling from Hurricane Eta, which hit miles from the same spot less than two weeks earlier.

The death toll from the storm has climbed to at least 19 though there are fears it could rise much higher.

Nicaragua’s Vice President Rosario Murillo said 16 were dead, up from the six she announced on Tuesday, including children, CNN reported. At least two people were dead in Colombia. In Honduras, the armed forces confirmed late Wednesday that the body of a 77-year-old was found in a house buried due to a landslide.

Murillo said more than 400,000 Nicaraguans have been affected by Iota with more than 50,700 resided in government shelters.

According to local authorities, regions throughout Nicaragua have been inundated with up to 10 inches of rain over the last two days, causing flash floods and landslides. And though the storm has dissipated, it will continue to generate rain over at least Wednesday, they said.

“The fact that Iota has left Nicaragua and the region does not mean that the dangers have disappeared,” said Dr. Guillermo Gonzalez of SINAPRED, the nation’s emergency management agency. “The soils are saturated, in some places the winds will continue from light to moderate, which can mean that we have growth of the rivers, landslides in the mountainous areas.”