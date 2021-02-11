DISGRACE!! Man United Winger, Amad Diallo Fined £42,000 After He Did This Shocking Thing

Manchester United winger, Amad Diallo, has been fined £42,000 in Italy over allegations he used fake documents and false parents to move to Europe from Ivory Coast.

Diallo was in the Man United’s squad for the first time for Tuesday night’s FA Cup fifth-round 1-0 win against West Ham following his £37million move from Atalanta last month.

The FIGC, Italian football’s governing body, has handed out the fine after Diallo and his brother, Hamed, who plays for Serie A side, Sassuolo, accepted a plea bargain to avoid a ban.

A statement said that both Diallo and Hamed used “false certifications that had allowed them to reunite in Italy with fictitious parents”.

It added:

“The two requested ‘the application of the sanction pursuant to art. 126 of the Code of Sports Justice’, that is, the plea bargain: the Federal Prosecutor’s Office has thus imposed a penalty of 48 thousand euros for Amad Diallo and another 48 thousand euros for Hamed Traore.”

The false documents were said to have been used so Diallo, 18, could sign for junior club Boca Barco in 2015 and Atlanta three years later.

It’s also alleged that Amad Diallo Traore was not the player’s real name and Hamed may not even be his brother.

Meanwhile, Diallo dropped the name Traore on his 18th birthday last July and legally changed it to Diallo in September.

He also decided to have Amad on the back of his shirt at Man United.