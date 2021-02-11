Thursday, February 11, 2021

"Don't Be Too Humble, You Will Become A Mat" – Yemi Alade Tells Fans

theabujatimes

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has advised her fans and followers to avoid being too humble.

The ‘Johnny’ crooner took to her official Twitter page to share the words of wisdom.

The award-winning singer and performer wrote that being too down to earth can cause others to maltreat a person.

”Don’t be do down to Earth, that you become a foot mat !”, she tweeted.

We recalls the Effyzzie Music Group lead artist got into a heated exchange with some fans who expected her to do a cash giveaway. The self-proclaimed Mama Africa refused to do such and warned them to go out to hustle instead of being entitled to her money.

