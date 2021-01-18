Don’t let Buhari sell public assets, SERAP urges National Assembly

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has urged the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to review the 2021 budget to stop the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), from selling public properties to fund the budget.

The group, which noted that the National Assembly has a constitutional responsibility to protect valuable public property, said if the Federal Government was allowed to sell public assets to fund the 2021 budget, it would amount to a breach of the constitution.

In a letter dated January 16, 2021, SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oludare, urged the National Assembly to work with the Presidency to fix the current damaging budgeting process and address the systemic corruption in ministries, departments and agencies, adding that tackling corruption in MDAs, and cutting waste, salaries and allowances of high-ranking public officials would go a long in addressing the budget deficit and debt problems.

The letter read in part, “Selling valuable public properties to fund the 2021 budget would be counter-productive, as this would be vulnerable to corruption and mismanagement.

It would undermine the social contract with Nigerians, leave the government worse off, and hurt the country in the long run. It is neither necessary nor in the public interest.

“The country’s fiscal situation must be changed – and changed quickly – through some combination of cuts in spending on salaries and allowances, and a freeze on spending in certain areas of the budget such as hardship and furniture allowances, entertainment allowances, international travels, and buying of motor vehicles and utilities for members and the Presidency.

“The time is now for the leadership of the National Assembly to stand up for the Nigerian people, stop the rush to sell public properties, push for a responsible budget, and support efforts to have the government spend responsibly.

“We would consider the option of pursuing legal action to stop the Federal Government from selling public properties, and we may join the National Assembly in any such suit.

“The budget deficit and debt problems threaten Nigerians’ access to essential public goods and services and will hurt future generations. If not urgently addressed, the deficit and debt problems would seriously undermine access to public goods and services for the country’s poorest and most vulnerable people who continue to endure the grimmest of conditions.”