Monday, January 18, 2021

Don’t let Buhari sell public assets, SERAP urges National Assembly

Oduoye Building Services Advocates For Better Work Conditions For Young Professionals

Mr Olaleke Oluwasayo, the managing director of Oduoye Building Services during an interview session spoke on “One of the difficulties for startup...
Fosh Studio unveils new Abuja outlet

Popular Gwarimpa fashion and lifestyle shop, Fosh Studio, has unveiled another ultra-modern studio at LifeCamp area of Abuja, with a promise to...
Nigeria needs priests, pastors after Christ’s heart, says Kaigama

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, on Sunday advised Nigerian priests and pastors to use the biblical Samuel as their...
COVID-19: How PTF, FCTA, Shoprite exposed Abuja to infection during Christmas

IN December 21, 2020, the Presidential Task Force(PTF) on COVID-19 suggested to state governments and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to...
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has urged the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to review the 2021 budget to stop the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), from selling public properties to fund the budget.

The group, which noted that the National Assembly has a constitutional responsibility to protect valuable public property, said if the Federal Government was allowed to sell public assets to fund the 2021 budget, it would amount to a breach of the constitution.

In a letter dated January 16, 2021, SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oludare, urged the National Assembly to work with the Presidency to fix the current damaging budgeting process and address the systemic corruption in ministries, departments and agencies, adding that tackling corruption in MDAs, and cutting waste, salaries and allowances of high-ranking public officials would go a long in addressing the budget deficit and debt problems.

The letter read in part, “Selling valuable public properties to fund the 2021 budget would be counter-productive, as this would be vulnerable to corruption and mismanagement.

It would undermine the social contract with Nigerians, leave the government worse off, and hurt the country in the long run. It is neither necessary nor in the public interest.

“The country’s fiscal situation must be changed – and changed quickly – through some combination of cuts in spending on salaries and allowances, and a freeze on spending in certain areas of the budget such as hardship and furniture allowances, entertainment allowances, international travels, and buying of motor vehicles and utilities for members and the Presidency.

“The time is now for the leadership of the National Assembly to stand up for the Nigerian people, stop the rush to sell public properties, push for a responsible budget, and support efforts to have the government spend responsibly.

 “We would consider the option of pursuing legal action to stop the Federal Government from selling public properties, and we may join the National Assembly in any such suit.

“The budget deficit and debt problems threaten Nigerians’ access to essential public goods and services and will hurt future generations. If not urgently addressed, the deficit and debt problems would seriously undermine access to public goods and services for the country’s poorest and most vulnerable people who continue to endure the grimmest of conditions.”

NAFDAC raises alarm over fake COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned the public to be wary of using the fake...
N226.8bn raised against COVID-19 challenges – FG

A total of N226.85bn was mobilised from various sources in response to the COVID-19 pandemic between March and June 2020, the Federal...
January 18 Schools Resumption Stays For Now ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic has said that the January 18, 2021, resumption date for schools...
Ekiti govt relaxes curfew, orders schools to reopen Monday

The Ekiti State government on Sunday night relaxed the curfew imposed on the state. The government had last year...
