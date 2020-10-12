Monday, October 12, 2020

Politics

Don’t misplace people’s trust, Buhari tells Akeredolu

Politics

Don’t misplace people’s trust, Buhari tells Akeredolu

PRESIDENT Muhmmadu Buhari on Sunday urged Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to prove to the people that their trust in him had...
Business

Nigerian insurance industry’s asset rises to N1.8tn

The Nigerian insurance industry’s assets rose from N1.61tn at the end of the 2019 financial year to N1.8tn in June 2020.
World News

China ends virus-free streak as cluster in port city emerges

China reported a new cluster of coronavirus infections in the eastern port city of Qingdao, snapping a streak of over two months...
World News

Nagorno-Karabakh truce crumbling as warring sides allege attacks

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of serious violations and crimes against civilians, and Azerbaijan also said it had launched air raids...
abujatimes

PRESIDENT Muhmmadu Buhari on Sunday urged Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to prove to the people that their trust in him had not been misplaced by performing better than he did in his first term of office.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, also commended the people of Ondo State for displaying maturity by conducting themselves peacefully during the election, noting that their conduct had positively rubbed off on the nation’s diplomatic image.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for their positive roles in making the election smooth and peaceful.

“President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, on his re-election as Governor of Ondo State for another four-year term.

“The President lauds the resounding victory of the governor at the election held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, noting that the votes garnered ‘show that one good turn surely deserves another’.

“He thanked the people of Ondo State for keeping faith with their governor, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that ‘the people know the person and party that truly serves them, and have spoken in clear voice and unmistakable terms’.

“President Buhari appreciates the electorate in Ondo State for comporting themselves decently and in order, and for exhibiting conduct that indicates that the country is making progress in its electoral behaviour.

“He also gives kudos to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for organising credible, free and fair election, and to security agencies which ensured that orderliness was enthroned and maintained.

“The President urges Governor Akeredolu to be humble and magnanimous in victory, and serve the people of Ondo State even better than how he did in the first term, noting: ‘when you serve with heart and might, the people respond in like manner, and we can easily get to where we are headed as a country”, the statement said

