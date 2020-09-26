Don’t panic, we are flying for Nigeria’s Independence – NAF tells Abuja residents

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said that part of activities to commemorate the country’s 60th Independence Anniversary would include displays by the Nigerian Air Force jets and helicopters.

NAF disclosed this in a tweet via its official Twitter handle on Friday.

It said the flight displays by fast Air-Force jets and helicopters would be within the airspace of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NAF, therefore, advised members of the public not to panic at the sight and sounds of the personnel and equipment maneuvers by the military and other paramilitary agencies.

“This is to inform the general public that, as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary Celebration, @NigAirForce will be conducting an aerial display at the Eagle Square, Abuja on Thursday, 1 October 2020.

“Rehearsals for the event, which started yesterday, 24 September 2020, will involve military aircraft flying at a low level. Members of the public are please requested not to panic but go about their normal activities,” NAF tweeted.