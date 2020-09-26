Sunday, September 27, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Don’t panic, we are flying for Nigeria’s Independence – NAF tells Abuja residents

A pair of Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jets (NAF 78461 and NAF 78478) arrive at Niamey International Airport, Niger on February 1st 2017 for a quick refuel and turnaround.

Must read

Trending

Don’t panic, we are flying for Nigeria’s Independence – NAF tells Abuja residents

Webmaster
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said that part of activities to commemorate the country’s 60th Independence Anniversary would include displays by the...
Read more
Trending

Police parade 17 teachers over alleged exam malpractices in Abuja

Webmaster
The police in Abuja, yesterday, paraded 17 teachers over alleged involvement in malpractices in the August/September West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations across...
Read more
Health

FG inaugurates Infectious Disease Centre in Abuja

Webmaster
The Federal Government on Friday inaugurated the first Infectious Disease Centre (IDC), in the Federal Capital Territory, and handed it over to...
Read more
Business

FG develops rapid response register for poor Nigerians

Webmaster
The Federal Government through the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office is developing a Rapid Response Register to scale up the enrollment...
Read more
Webmaster

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said that part of activities to commemorate the country’s 60th Independence Anniversary would include displays by the Nigerian Air Force jets and helicopters.

NAF disclosed this in a tweet via its official Twitter handle on Friday.

It said the flight displays by fast Air-Force jets and helicopters would be within the airspace of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NAF, therefore, advised members of the public not to panic at the sight and sounds of the personnel and equipment maneuvers by the military and other paramilitary agencies.

“This is to inform the general public that, as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary Celebration, @NigAirForce will be conducting an aerial display at the Eagle Square, Abuja on Thursday, 1 October 2020.

“Rehearsals for the event, which started yesterday, 24 September 2020, will involve military aircraft flying at a low level. Members of the public are please requested not to panic but go about their normal activities,” NAF tweeted.

Previous articlePolice parade 17 teachers over alleged exam malpractices in Abuja
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Police parade 17 teachers over alleged exam malpractices in Abuja

Webmaster
The police in Abuja, yesterday, paraded 17 teachers over alleged involvement in malpractices in the August/September West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations across...
Read more
Trending

FG obtains fresh order to stop planned labour strike

Webmaster
The Federal Government has obtained a fresh order stopping the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress from embarking on their...
Read more
Trending

Police arrest suspected Abuja car thief in Nasarawa

Webmaster
The Police Command in Nasarawa State says it has arrested a 38-year-old mechanic, who allegedly stole a white Toyota Hilux van belonging...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Don’t panic, we are flying for Nigeria’s Independence – NAF tells Abuja residents

Webmaster
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said that part of activities to commemorate the country’s 60th Independence Anniversary would include displays by the...
Read more
Trending

Police parade 17 teachers over alleged exam malpractices in Abuja

Webmaster
The police in Abuja, yesterday, paraded 17 teachers over alleged involvement in malpractices in the August/September West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations across...
Read more
Health

FG inaugurates Infectious Disease Centre in Abuja

Webmaster
The Federal Government on Friday inaugurated the first Infectious Disease Centre (IDC), in the Federal Capital Territory, and handed it over to...
Read more
Business

FG develops rapid response register for poor Nigerians

Webmaster
The Federal Government through the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office is developing a Rapid Response Register to scale up the enrollment...
Read more
Headlines

Appeal Court reserves judgment in Bayelsa deputy gov certificate forgery suit

Webmaster
The Court of Appeal on Friday reserved judgment in Bayelsa deputy governor’s alleged certificate forgery suit. The Deputy Governor,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Panic as Aisha Buhari flown to UAE for urgent medical treatment

We Are Aware Of Al-Qaeda Threat, Military Tells US

Jeff Bezos Becomes The First Person Ever Worth $200 Billion

Police return money extorted from Abuja businessman