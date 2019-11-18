DUNES CENTER IS ONE OF ABUJA’s MOST ICONIC RETAILERS AND HOME TO SOME OF THE BEST QUALITY AND LUXURY BRANDS.

Dunes Black Friday will take place on the 29th – 30th November with 20%-70% off products in store (home accessories, toys, electronics, perfumes and more).

We are proud to inform you that this year Dunes Center is giving 70% off over 500 items to get into the black Friday action and appreciate their loyal and prospective customers.

There would be 20% OFF NEW ARRIVALS and racks filled with clothing and accessories under 20,000 after the 70% deduction, especially kids clothing and accessories.

SPECIAL ATTRACTION:

“Buy one get one free” deals in the supermarket and other sections

deals in the supermarket and other sections “Gifts to be won” at our raffle draw. Whirlpool refrigerator, deep freezer, rite-tek microwave and more

Hurry now and start your Christmas shopping! Save the date!

Visit Dunes Center at 44, Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Maitama Abuja for the best quality goods and the most amazing shopping experience.

