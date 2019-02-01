“We need to step up preventive measures and this means people must maintain a high level of hygiene at all times.

“Foodstuff should be kept in rodent-proof containers and people should also desist from drying their food stuff on the road, as they never can tell when rats will defecate or urinate on them.

“We will continue to carry out sensitisation at every flag-off opportunity of our health programme, to enable our disease surveillance officers to enlighten the people on the danger of Lassa fever and other related diseases.

“We will continue to go round the communities to sensitise the people to ensure that they keep their environment clean from any form of diseases,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lassa fever, also known as Lassa haemorrhagic fever (LHF), is a type of viral haemorrhagic fever caused by the Lassa virus.

The virus is commonly transmitted by rats with symptoms including fever, weakness, headaches, vomiting, muscle pains, bleeding and multi-organ involvement.