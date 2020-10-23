Friday, October 23, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Edouard Mendy: Chelsea No 1 hoping to break down barriers for African keepers

Must read

Sports

Thomas Partey: Mikel Arteta hails ‘brilliant’ first start for new signing

abujatimes
Mikel Arteta hailed Thomas Partey's first Arsenal start as "brilliant" after his part in their 2-1 win over Rapid Vienna - but...
Read more
Sports

Edouard Mendy: Chelsea No 1 hoping to break down barriers for African keepers

abujatimes
Edouard Mendy says he feels a responsibility to be a success at Chelsea in order to encourage other Premier League sides to...
Read more
Politics

South-west Govs Charge Security Agencies to Defend Nigeria

abujatimes
Governors of the South-west states have tasked security agencies to defend the country as the #EndSARS protests and activities of hoodlums escalated...
Read more
Trending

Real Estate Firm Decries Attacks on Facilities in Lagos, Abuja

abujatimes
A real estate firm, Novare Real Estate Africa Limited, has lamented the level of attacks on its facilities at Novare Lekki Mall,...
Read more
abujatimes

Edouard Mendy says he feels a responsibility to be a success at Chelsea in order to encourage other Premier League sides to invest in African goalkeepers.

The 28-year-old Senegal international is currently the only African ‘keeper in the English top flight following his £22m move to Stamford Bridge from Rennes last month.

Mendy has already established himself as Chelsea’s No 1 after conceding just one goal in his first three games, raising hopes that he could be the answer to the Blues’ goalkeeping issues.

But he is unsure why so few of his fellow African keepers have been given an opportunity in the Premier League, saying: “When you look at other leagues, there are more playing around Europe; in France, there are four or five at least. Perhaps it’s something that can be explained in different ways.

“There’s lots of African players in the Premier League and the Premier League is the best league in the world, so that’s a really positive thing. But there are only a few African goalkeepers.

“Do I feel a particular pressure about that? Not really. It’s a source of pride for me to be an African goalkeeper in the Premier League. It’s up to me to show, as an African goalkeeper, that I can really perform at this level and perhaps change people’s mentalities of these things.

“I just need to make sure that I keep working hard and doing my best in matches so that other goalkeepers can follow me into this league.”

‘I want to prove Cech right’

Chelsea goalkeeping great, Petr Cech, who is now an adviser for the club, was a key figure in identifying Mendy as the Blues’ new keeper.

Mendy and Cech – who has been named in Chelsea’s Premier League squad as emergency back-up – both played for Rennes before making the move to Stamford Bridge, and Mendy says he now wants to show Cech was right to place his faith in him.

“I had been aware that Petr Cech had been watching my matches for a number of years,” explained Mendy. “It’s always really pleasing to hear that Cech has been watching me and saying that he liked my profile and the way I was performing.

“After my season at Rennes, the offer came in from Chelsea and it’s a source of great pride for me to have joined this club.

“It’s true that Cech played a particularly important role in the transfer, so now it’s up to me to show that they were right to have brought me to the club.

‘Unemployment made me who I am’

Mendy establishing himself as Chelsea’s No 1 caps a remarkable rise for the 28-year-old, who was unemployed and contemplating his future in football just six years ago.

Mendy spent a year without a team due to a disagreement with his former agent and was forced to claim unemployment support while training with his former club’s reserve side just to stay fit.

He finally got his break when he was offered a trial by Marseille in 2015, but Mendy says those tough times have helped to make him the player he is today.

He said: “It was really very difficult, because on the one hand you had the anger of finding yourself without a club because of the agent who I was with, but there’s also the disappointment of not being able to play at the weekends, not being able to do what I love, not being able to compete.

“I immediately went back to the club I joined when I was young and I was training with the reserves there every morning. I would go to the gym or I would go with my brother to the pitch to practice shot-stopping.

“I had the unemployment support at that time, so I could dedicate myself totally to football. But it was incredibly difficult, and also my partner was expecting our first baby. So the unemployment support wasn’t going to be enough for us – we needed something else, so I did start looking for other work.

“But then I had the opportunity to go to Marseille. I was given a trial, and when I went down there, I gave absolutely everything to get the opportunity to join that club. Fortunately for me, it worked, and when it did, it was like a complete release for me.

“A year is a very long time for a footballer, but fortunately, I could always count on my family. There were times when it was really difficult but my family could help me through that, to bounce back and get where I am today.

“I had many, many doubts during that time about whether I would carry on. But I would look back at those moments and say it’s thanks to them that I am where I am today and that my family is also able to benefit from football.”

Previous articleSouth-west Govs Charge Security Agencies to Defend Nigeria
Next articleThomas Partey: Mikel Arteta hails ‘brilliant’ first start for new signing
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Thomas Partey: Mikel Arteta hails ‘brilliant’ first start for new signing

abujatimes
Mikel Arteta hailed Thomas Partey's first Arsenal start as "brilliant" after his part in their 2-1 win over Rapid Vienna - but...
Read more
Sports

Man Utd’s Ighalo slams Nigeria government after soldiers fire at protesters

abujatimes
Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo says he is ashamed of the Nigerian government following reports that soldiers opened fire on protesters in...
Read more
Sports

Harry Maguire, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood among Man United players left at home

abujatimes
Harry Maguire, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood are among five Manchester United players not to have travelled for their Champions League opener...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Thomas Partey: Mikel Arteta hails ‘brilliant’ first start for new signing

abujatimes
Mikel Arteta hailed Thomas Partey's first Arsenal start as "brilliant" after his part in their 2-1 win over Rapid Vienna - but...
Read more
Sports

Edouard Mendy: Chelsea No 1 hoping to break down barriers for African keepers

abujatimes
Edouard Mendy says he feels a responsibility to be a success at Chelsea in order to encourage other Premier League sides to...
Read more
Politics

South-west Govs Charge Security Agencies to Defend Nigeria

abujatimes
Governors of the South-west states have tasked security agencies to defend the country as the #EndSARS protests and activities of hoodlums escalated...
Read more
Trending

Real Estate Firm Decries Attacks on Facilities in Lagos, Abuja

abujatimes
A real estate firm, Novare Real Estate Africa Limited, has lamented the level of attacks on its facilities at Novare Lekki Mall,...
Read more
World News

Russian hackers attack U.S. state and local government networks, U.S. government says

abujatimes
Hackers sponsored by Russia have been trying to break into U.S. state and local government computer networks and in two instances were...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Roma to be bought by US billionaire Dan Friedkin in £533m...

Kevin De Bruyne: Manchester City midfielder named 2020 PFA Player of...

Nicolo Barella’s header enough as Italy edge past Netherlands

World Snooker Championship 2020: Ronnie O’Sullivan wins sixth world title