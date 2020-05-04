The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Tanimu Turaki, former minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs, at a federal high court in Abuja over an alleged multi-million naira fraud.

Turaki was arraigned before Inyang Ekwo, justice of the federal high court, on a 16-count charge on Monday.

Turaki was the minister for special duties and inter-governmental affairs from 2013 to 2015 under Goodluck Jonathan.

He also served as the supervising minister of labour from 2014 to 2015.

Other accused persons arraigned alongside the former minister are Sampson Okpetu, who served as his special assistant; Samtee Essentials Limited and Pasco Investment Limited — companies linked to Okpetu.