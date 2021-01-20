EFCC arrests suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

Thursday, January 21, 2021

theabujatimes

The Abuja zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested three suspected internet fraudsters.

They were nabbed for alleged involvement in romance scams, identity theft and other internet-related fraud.

EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, announced the operation in a statement on Monday.

In custody are Ajayiton Harry (27), Okoro Daniel (28) and Oziegbe Precious Ehijele (27).

They were apprehended in Flat G2, Plot 334, Dawaki, behind News Engineering in Abuja.

Oyewale said citizens in the area volunteered intelligence about the trio.

Two Lexus R350 SUVs, three laptops and phones were seized from them.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Previous articleBuhari Meets Beninese President in Abuja, Urges Good Neighbourliness
Next articleFCTA commends Abuja schools for compliance with COVID-19 protocols
