Tuesday, November 3, 2020

EFCC quizzes FIRS ex-boss, Fowler, over alleged N100b fraud

theabujatimes

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is presently interrogating former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, over N100 billion tax evasion allegation levelled against a tax firm, Alpha Beta Consulting.

Fowler, who was Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LSIRS), responded to an invitation from the EFCC.
A former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Alpha Beta Consulting, Dapo Apara, had accused the firm of tax fraud to the tune of N100 billion.

In a petition to the EFCC in 2018, Apara stated that Alpha Beta, the firm given exclusive rights to monitor and collect Internally-Generated Revenue on behalf of Lagos Government, “has become an avenue for official corruption by government officials, a conduit pipe for massive money-laundering scheme, tax evasion, among other vices.”

The EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development, yesterday, said that Fowler was with the commission.

“Yes, Fowler responded to an invitation this morning. I believe he is still here,” he said. Uwujaren, however, did not comment on the investigation.

