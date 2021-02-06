EFCC traps 3.1million Saudi Riyal at Abuja Airport, detain suspects

Sunday, February 7, 2021

theabujatimes

Two persons were grilled by operatives of the Foreign Exchange Malpractices Section of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following their arrest over the seizure of 3,013,500 Saudi Riyal on Monday, February 1 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The money, sealed in brown envelopes and transported in popularly ‘Ghana must go’ bags, was intercepted at the baggage hall of the airport by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) after being freighted to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia aboard Ethiopian Airline.

The money and the suspects, who are believed to be agents of the owners, were subsequently handed over to the EFCC on February 4 for further investigation.

While confirming the arrest, EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspect have made useful statements.

