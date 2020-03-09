A German tourist has died from the coronavirus in Egypt, becoming the first fatality of Covid-19 to be recorded in Africa.

The 60-year-old had arrived in Egypt a week ago and complained of a fever.

He was taken to a hospital in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada for treatment where he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The AFP news agency reports that his breathing was affected by “acute pneumonia”.

The patient died after refusing to be transferred to an isolation ward.

On Saturday, Egypt’s ministry of health announced that there were 45 new cases of coronavirus involving travellers who were in a cruise ship, bringing the total to 48.

The ship was quarantined and the infected people were moved to an isolation facility in the north of the country.

Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa:

Egypt – 48

– 48 Algeria – 17

– 17 Senegal – 4

South Africa – 3

– 3 Morocco – 2

– 2 Cameroon – 2

– 2 Tunisia – 2

– 2 Togo – 1

– 1 Nigeria – 1

Source: BBC