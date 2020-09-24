Thursday, September 24, 2020

Egypt’s Sisi holds talks with Libyan officials in Cairo

abujatimes

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday held talks in Cairo with Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Aquila Saleh, speaker of the east Libya-based parliament, and Egyptian spy chief Abbas Kamel were also present at the meeting.

“During the meeting, Sisi was informed of developments in Libya and the efforts of all parties to implement a cease-fire and advance the peace process under the supervision of the UN,” the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Saleh and Haftar arrived in Cairo on an unannounced visit, according to Egyptian media.

Last June, Sisi met with Haftar and Saleh, and then announced what was known as the Cairo Declaration to solve the Libyan crisis.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Libya’s new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to the military offensive by Haftar’s forces.

Previous article
Next article
