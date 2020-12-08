Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Ekiti factional PDP suspends chieftain for accepting Fayemi’s appointment

Sports

Messi desperate to face Ronaldo

theabujatimes
Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi is reportedly desperate to line up against Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo when the two clubs do battle in...
Read more
Sports

Napoli’s Petagna wants Osimhen back

theabujatimes
Napoli’s striker Andrea Petagna has wished Victor Osimhen quick recovery with the hope that the Nigerian would return stronger.
Read more
Business

United Capital raises N15b short-term capital

theabujatimes
United Capital Plc has raised N15 billion under the second tranche of its N20 billion commercial paper (CP) issuance programme. It had...
Read more
Business

CIBN advises banks on cybersecurity

theabujatimes
The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has urged the banks to strengthen their cybersecurity architecture to protect themselves against attacks...
Read more
theabujatimes

The Ekiti State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended one of its members, Badejo Anifowose over alleged involvement in anti-party activities and gross misconduct.

The party, in a statement by the factional Public Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju, said Anifowose was hammered suspension for accepting the position of Chairman, Ekiti Environmental Protection Agency from Governor Kayode Fayemi against the party’s advice.

Adeyanju said that the suspension was reached by the party’s State Working Committee, at an emergency meeting presided over by the Chairman, Bisi Kolawole, following a recommendation from PDP executives in his Ikun Ward 01, in Moba Council Area of Ekiti.

He explained the party leadership of his ward had set up a three man committee chaired by Agbede Sunday, with Afolabi Nike as the Secretary and Owoeye as member to investigate all allegations against Anifowose, but he refused to honour the invitation.

“He was aware of the allegations against him, and the need to respond to same, but he deliberately failed to so.

“The State Working Committee look into the recommendations of the committee in line with the provision of section 57(1) – (2),(4);58(1)and 59(1) of the PDP constitution, and approved suspension of Mr. Anifowose, for gross misconduct .”

Adeyanju, who noted that there was no sin in serving ones state, however, said the PDP will not encourage its members to associate with a government that symbolizes utter failure.

“This incumbent APC government has since its inception done nothing, but to blame the PDP for its non-performance. What do you think will happen if our members are found in that government? We shall surely be blamed for the imminent failure,” he stated.

But in a swift reaction, Anifowose described the suspension as null and void, saying, ” All I have to say is that I am not accountable to their faction in the party. The party has two factions in Ekiti and the case is still in court. So they are not in a position to suspend me, they have not right.

“They don’t know me as a member of the party because I don’t belong to their faction.”

Politics

Ikpeazu applauds Orji for ‘legislative productivity’

theabujatimes
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has applauded the Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Theodore Orji, over...
Read more
Politics

BREAKING: Dickson wins Bayelsa West by-election

theabujatimes
Former Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson of the Peoples Democratic Party has been declared winner of the Bayelsa West Senatorial District by-election.
Read more
Politics

Abia: Suspension of Ikpeazu’s Chief of Staff linked to money rain on Odumeje

theabujatimes
Okezie Ikpeazu, the Governor of Abia State suspended his Chief of Staff, Anthony Agbazuere, on Sunday. A statement by Chris...
Read more

