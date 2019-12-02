Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El Rufai on Monday signed the state’s 2020 budget of N259.25bn into law.

The governor disclosed that the budget size is N259.25bn, out of which N184.1bn (71%) was earmarked for capital expenditure.

The governor, who welcomed the N75bn allocated for capital spending in the Education and Health sectors, described the budget as reinforcing the government’s governance agenda to build human capital and promote equal opportunity.

El-Rufai noted that his administration has successfully aligned the fiscal and calendar years in Kaduna state for five consecutive years.

Speaking shortly after signing the 2020 appropriation bill into law, El Rufai commended the Kaduna State House of Assembly for cooperating with the executive arm of government to realise the administration’s policies and programmes.

He described the current state assembly as the most productive in the history of the state, saying that they had passed over 80 bills into law.

Specifically, El Rufai commended the House Speaker, Aminu Shagali for working across party lines to improve the fortunes of the state, noting that “this is a measure of his leadership qualities.”

Recalled that the Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe had submitted the draft budget of N257.9 billion to the state assembly on 15 October 2019.

The approved N259.25bn budget sum that was signed into law on Monday has N75,145,220,027.38 recurrent expenditure and N184,105,599,706.28 is for capital expenditure.

El Rufai thanked the Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe for working tirelessly to produce the draft budget estimates and for presenting the document to the State House of Assembly.

He described his deputy as “the first woman and indeed the first deputy governor to present a draft budget in the history of the country.”