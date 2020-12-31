Elche vs Real Madrid: Modric, Chaves score as Los Blancos play 1-1

Real Madrid were forced a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Martinez Valero in the final fixture of both sides in 2020. Luka Modric and Fidel Chaves both scored in each half of the game as both sides settled for a point. Toni Kroos had the first opportunity of the match as his header went agonizingly wide from goal. Madrid also had another chance that hit the cross-bar after Marcelo’s shot cannoned-off the woodwork as Elche survived the scare. But the champions went ahead in the 20th minute as Marco Asensio’s shot came off the post before Modric reacted quickest with a diving header to make it 1-0

Real were awarded a penalty in the 36th minute but after the referee checked the VAR the decision was overturned. Elche started the second period the stronger side and eight minutes after the restart a penalty was awarded to the home side. Daniel Carvajal pulled Antonio Barragan in the box as the referee pointed to the spot. Chaves converted the spot-kick to make it 1-1. Elche almost went ahead as Lucas Boye twisted and turned before taking the shot but it scratched the upright as Thibaut Courtois was beaten. Carvajal tried to make amends for mistake as his mistake as he forced a fine save from Elche goalkeeper Edgar Badia. Badia also denied Sergio Ramos at the near post as Los Balkcos continued a search for a winner in the entertaining contest. Karim Benzema on fire as Real Madrid beat stubborn Granada in tough Spanish League game Zidane’s men were continuously frustrated with the brilliance of Badia who was awarded man-of-the-match on the night as the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Madrid ended 2020 behind Atletico Madrid with two points as their city rivals have two games at hand. Meanwhile, we had earlier reported that Isco will leave Real Madrid to join Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla for £18million at the end of the season, Daily Mail reports. The Spanish midfielder has made just 11 appearances for Los Blancos this campaign and has been left out the national team by Luis Enrique. And the 28-year-old has finally made up his mind to join his former boss Lopetegui after dropping from the pecking order under Zinedine Zidane.