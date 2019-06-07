On Sunday, 28th April 2019 Delphino Entertainment in partnership with The Quest Creatives, Martell Nigeria and Dunes Abuja hosted the first ever event of its kind Elite Brunch which was tagged the E brunch in Abuja.

Cynthia Nwadiora & Juliet Ibrahim

The brunch was a fun filled event which was hosted by ex Big Brother Nigeria Housemate Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee Cee and actress Juliet Ibrahim and featured other celebrities such as Uti Nwachukwu, Larry Gaaga.

Uti Nwachukwu & a Guest

Guests arrived dressed stylishly in suits and different attires which featured floral prints as the dresscode. It was a gathering full of creatives and elites and everyone had an amazing time sipping on the choice drink for the night Martell cognac.

Larry Gaaga & Onoja

Uti Nwachukwu & Celebrity DJ TTB



