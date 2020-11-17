Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Elumelu gets Belgium’s highest national honour

theabujatimes

The Kingdom of Belgium has conferred the honorary distinction of Officer in the Order of Leopold, the country’s oldest and most important national honour, on leading investor and philanthropist, Tony Elumelu, in recognition of his commitment to poverty eradication and economic empowerment of young Africans.

Ambassador of Belgium to Nigeria, Daniel Bertrand, presented the royal decoration on November 15 – the Belgian King’s Day and a symbolic national day of celebration – at the Belgian House in Abuja, with public and private sector leaders in attendance.

Elumelu has been responsible for initiatives, creating jobs and employment for young Africans across the continent through his philanthropy, The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF).

The foundation’s flagship intervention, the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, is a 10-year, $100 million commitment to identify, train, mentor and fund 10,000 young African entrepreneurs across 54 African countries.

Over 9,600 young Africans are current beneficiaries, just six years since its inception.

In addition to its own significant programme, the foundation partners with institutions such as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to bring its proven methodology to an even broader universe.

The awardee’s concept of Africapitalism is redefining national development, making the case for the critical role that the private sector must play in transforming Africa.

Previous articlePost-COVID-19: CSO calls on citizens to access support from FG, CBN
Next articleEthiopia’s PM vows ‘final and crucial’ offensive in Tigray
