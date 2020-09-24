Thursday, September 24, 2020

Business

Elumelu named in “Time 100” list of 100 Most Influential People in the World 2020

Business

Elumelu named in “Time 100” list of 100 Most Influential People in the World 2020

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Transcorp Plc Chairman, Mr Tony Elumelu, has been name one of three Nigerians on the list...
abujatimes

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Transcorp Plc Chairman, Mr Tony Elumelu, has been name one of three Nigerians on the list of Time Magazine100 Most Influential People in the world alongside Tomi Adeyemi and Tunji Funsho, Africa’s Polio eradication hero.

TIME named Tony O. Elumelu, one of Africa’s leading investors and philanthropists, in the 2020 TIME100, the annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The list, now in its seventeenth year, recognises the activism, innovation, and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals. Mr Elumelu, who is one of only four Africans on the 2020 list, is recognised for his track record of business turnaround and value creation, and economic empowerment of young Africans.

Tony Elumelu is the Founder and Chairman of Heirs Holdings, his family owned investment company, committed to improving lives and transforming Africa, through long-term investments in strategic sectors of the African economy, including financial services, hospitality, power, energy and healthcare. 

He is  the Chairman of top pan-African financial services group, the United Bank for Africa (UBA), which  operates in 20 countries in Africa, the United Kingdom, France, and is the only African bank with a commercial deposit taking licence in the United States. The bank provides corporate, commercial, SME and consumer banking services to more than 21 million customers globally.

Previous articlePetrol, electricity: Labour lists conditions to halt strike
