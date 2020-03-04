The Kano State House of Assembly has received a fresh petition against Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II for alleged behavioural misconduct.

The petition, according to the Chairman committee on local government and Emirates, Hon. Zubairu Masu was submitted by two people requesting the house to make a necessary and thorough investigation about the allegations, they claim is contrary to the culture and tradition of the people of Kano.

During plenary on Wednesday, the report was submitted to the House Committee on petitions for considerations.

The assembly also constituted a committee headed by the Deputy Speaker, Hamisu Chidare and seven others to investigate the petition against the Emir.

Meanwhile, a source within the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, said Emir Sanusi has been invited over to answer questions on alleged corruption charges leveled against him.

Emir Sanusi has been accused by the Kano state government over allegations of misappropriation of over N3.4 billion funds meant for Kano Emirate.

Source: Channels TV