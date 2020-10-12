Monday, October 12, 2020

End SARS: "History was made today"- Dolapo Badmus reacts to dissolution of SARS

End SARS: "History was made today"- Dolapo Badmus reacts to dissolution of SARS

The Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Dolapo Badmus has reacted to the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, by the Inspector-General...
Zimbabwe Wants South Africa to Extradite Kasukuwere for 'Illegally' Allocating Land to Grace Mugabe's Sister

Zimbabwe wants South Africa to extradite former Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere to the neighboring nation over allegations that he allocated land...
Tunisian MPs Threaten to Withdraw Confidence From Government

The head of Heart of Tunisia party has sent an urgent letter to Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi asking him to reverse his...
#EndSARS: IGP Disbands SARS Across The 36 States

In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people's yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October,...
The Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Dolapo Badmus has reacted to the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, by the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu.

DAILY POST had reported that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, during a live briefing on Sunday announced that the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, of the Nigeria Police Force has been dissolved nationwide.

This comes after days of protests by Nigerian youths who took to the streets to protest against police brutality urging the government to end the unlawful operation of SARS operatives.

Reacting, CSP Dolapo Badmus, a former Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, took to her Instagram account to express satisfaction towards the new development.

According to her, history was made and a new birth occurred.

“MY PEOPLE!!!. You won’t know how happy I am now!!!!!

“History was made today, a new birth occurred,” she wrote.

