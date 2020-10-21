End SARS: Military told to release identity of killer soldiers as NBA reveals next line of action

The military has been asked to immediately release the identity of soldiers that carried out the shooting of protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos State on Tuesday night.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) made the call while condemning the shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers in Lekki

President of NBA, Olumide Akpata, in a statement, faulted the incident.

End SARS protesters at the Lekki ground came under heavy fire by the military on Tuesday.

Bullets fired by security operatives hit some persons and at least two persons have been confirmed killed by the police and many injured

Voices in a viral footage blamed the shootings on soldiers.

“The Military High command is hereby requested to immediately identify and name the officers involved in this gross professional misconduct for immediate prosecution and dismissal in line with extant laws,” Akpata said.

“The NBA shall immediately commence legal proceedings at all relevant fora– both locally and internationally – against the Nigerian Military and other relevant authorities, on behalf of the families of the victims, for abuse of power, disregard of rules of engagement and the infringement of the fundamental rights (including the right to life) of the affected citizens.”.

Akpata pointed out that even if the protesters were in breach of the Lagos government’s curfew, such a misdemeanour did not warrant the use of live ammunition by the military.

“The NBA believes that the current situation in the country calls for dynamic leadership and, as critical stakeholders in the Nigerian project, invites the President of Nigeria and others in authority to show uncommon leadership in saving the situation, instead of deploying troops against defenceless citizens whom they swore an oath to protect,” the NBA president said.