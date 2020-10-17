Sunday, October 18, 2020

End SARS: Osinbajo apologizes to Nigerians, admits govt’s fault

“I rehabilitated, beautified Abuja cemetery” – Bauchi First Lady

Abuja, Oct. 16, 2020 Hajia Aishatu Muhammed, the first lady of Bauchi State, says she was instrumental to the rehabilitation and beautification...
#EndSARS protesters block Abuja airport road

#EndSARS protesters on Friday defied the Federal Capital Territory minister’s directive banning protests in the Federal Capital Territory as they shut down...
South Africans Urge Zimbabweans, Other Foreigners ‘Grabbing Jobs’ to Leave

Some South Africans staged a peaceful protest in the country today urging the government to cancel special permits for Zimbabweans, Mozambicans and...
Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has apologized to Nigerians and also admitted and faulted the Federal Government for not moving faster in addressing the demands of Nigerians calling for a total ban of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS unit of the police.

Isinbajo, in a series of tweets on Friday night, said he knows many Nigerians are angry, and that their anger was justified.

He said he understands the feeling of many young people in the country, noting that many feel that the government has been too silent and has simply not done enough, adding that the feelings of frustration are justified.

Osinbajo noted that far too many people have been brutalized by the police, saying that this is unacceptable.

The VP said that it was the responsibility of the government to protect young people, even from those who are paid to protect them.

The Vice President noted that the nationwide protests goes beyond agitations about SARS, adding that the government has undertaken comprehensive measures that will revamp the police by addressing issues of welfare, service conditions, and training.

Previous articlePolice Trust Fund directs IGP to present five-year transformation plan
Next articleFrench president denounces “Islamist terrorist attack” against teacher who was decapitated after allegedly showing Muhammed caricatures
