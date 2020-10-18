End SARS: Pastor Sam Adeyemi sends message to Nigerian youths

The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi on Saturday called on Nigerian youths to be comfortable as the End SARS protest continues across the country.

Adeyemi also urged the youths to stay focused on using their voices and to listen to one another with humility.

He said that they should hold the vision of a developed Nigeria in their heart, adding that he would continue to pray for them.

DAILY POST recalls that the protests for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, unit of the police have intensified despite government’s announcement of the disbandment of the operation.

Currently, captions such as, “end bad government in Nigeria; end bad governance; end police brutality; Justice for Jimoh Isaiq; restructure Nigeria; reform the Nigeria Police”, among others are trending on social media platforms and also appearing on placards on the streets to indicate that the protest has gradually shifted from its original purpose.

However, Adeyemi in a series of tweets on Twitter wrote: “Dear young citizen, it is understandable that you are hearing many voices, like the biblical David, but you’ve been called to be unconventional. Be comfortable with that. #ENDSARS

·

“Your movement did not start on the streets, it started on your phones. Your ability to move from being an invisible force to being a visible one is a miracle. “The word became flesh”. #ENDSWAT.

“The greater miracle will be for you to be able to move back and forth between being visible and being invisible. Don’t be afraid. You won’t fizzle out so long you have your phones. #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY

“No one creates a machine with the ability to generate power and motion without installing an effective brake system. There’s real power in your ability to STOP and START your protests.

“When it’s time, you will test your power to stop and start the visible part of your protest. You will discuss dates to go only online, without stopping the protests, and to come back forcefully on the streets.

“I suggest you don’t worry about having defined leaders. It’s part of your using unconventional means to solve old problems. You are called to redefine leadership. You are all leaders. Your dialogue is on the street!

“Please, stay focused on using your voice. Listen to one another with humility. Many of us are praying really hard for you. Hold the vision of a developed Nigeria in your heart. Much love. #ENDSARS.”