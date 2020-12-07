EndSARS 2: Policemen deployed to maintain law and order in Abuja

Monday, December 7, 2020

theabujatimes

As youths prepare to stage a second wave of #ENDSAR protests across the country today, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Police Command, has concluded arrangements to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order, The Nation gathered on Sunday.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam, proved abortive, but a senior officer in the command, who spoke with The Nation said adequate men have been mobilized to various areas of the city to contain the situation.

Particularly, it was gathered, attention would be concentrated on areas like the Unity Fountain, Berger Roundabout, the National Assembly, the Force Headquarters and other areas, where it is suspected the action may be intense.

Read Also: Police outlaw protest in Lagos ahead of #ENDSARS II

“Adequate men have been deployed. We will perform our constitutional responsibility as expected of us and ensure there is no breakdown of law and order,” the police source said on Sunday.

At a meeting with Commissioner of Police across the country in Abuja, a couple of weeks ago, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had said they would not allow another #ENDSARS protest to happen.

Adamu had warned that the police is prepared to face anyone that attempts to disrupt the peace, through any kind of violent protest.

He had said criminals that have been threatening the country’s commonly held values of peace, who are being brought to justice or are subjects of ongoing police actions, saw and opportunity in the protest to take their revenge and attempt to weaken the foundation of policing.

He said these sets of persons found partnership in subversive elements, whose agenda was neither propelled by genuine advocacy for police reform, but the galvanization of unsuspecting citizens into an uprising that was directed at endangering the country’s democracy.

