Monday, November 2, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

#EndSARS: Abuja road users lament gridlock, beg traffic officers to return to work

Pic. 30. Traffic gridlock along the Abuja Outer Northern Expressway, due to an Air Force Fighter Jet that crashed on Katampe hill in Abuja on Friday (28/9/18). One person feared dead. 05210/28/9/2018/Hogan Bassey/BJO/NAN

Must read

Trending

Protesters Paint #ENDSARS On Floor Of Abuja Airport

theabujatimes
Nigerian youth calling for an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the country on Sunday stormed the Nnamdi Azikwe International...
Read more
Sports

‘Cristiano is back’ – Ronaldo thrilled after match-winning return but won’t talk about coronavirus test criticism

theabujatimes
The Juventus striker recently missed out on a Champions League clash with Barcelona but is now back in the fold with the...
Read more
Sports

Tottenham 2-1 Brighton: Gareth Bale scores first goal since return to seal victory

theabujatimes
Gareth Bale scored his first goal since his return to Tottenham to secure Jose Mourinho's side a 2-1 victory over Brighton to...
Read more
Sports

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pen gives Gunners long-awaited win at big-six rival

theabujatimes
Arsenal ended a run of 29 games without a win at a big-six side as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second-half penalty gave them a...
Read more
theabujatimes

Some road users in the Federal Capital Territory FCT have appealed to traffic management personnel in the territory to return to their beats, following the growing traffic gridlock in the city due to their absence on the roads.

President, Road Users Development Network of Nigeria, Dr. John John Uket made the appeal during a one-day national dialogue on traffic management in Abuja.

Many operatives had abandoned their beats in consideration of their personal safety after hoodlums hijacked an otherwise peaceful #EndSARS protest.

Dr. Uket observed that the renewed severe traffic situation in Abuja and Lagos was “as a result of the absence of road traffic personnel from agencies such as the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Police Force, Department of Road Traffic Services (VIO), LASTMA and others who have left the roads unattended for the fear of attacks due to the recent wave of uprisings.”

While he condoled with families of deceased security operatives, Uket assured the officials of their safety in the line of duty. He said: “We have taken into cognizance the need to reassure you of the public support that you have always enjoyed before the protest. “In the spirit of nationhood and patriotism, we want to kindly appeal to you to let by-gone be by-gone and forge a new page in our nation’s history.

motorists and commuters, say sorry for the actions of the hoodlums as we hope that such hoodlums will be brought to justice soon.” He therefore condemned the burning of public facilities by the hoodlums, particularly mass transit buses and called for investigation into the matter, even as he advised the public to rather safeguard public facilities in their own interest.

Chairman, Federal Capital Territory Administration Traffic Management Team, Comrade Ikharo Attah, revealed that his team remained on their beats during the #EndSARS protest until it was highjacked by hoodlums, a development which forced the operatives to consider their own personal safety.

Ikharo bemoaned a situation where traffic personnel were attacked by hoodlums and a section of the public were cheering them on, instead of appealing to them to stop the act, adding that “the operatives are our brothers, sisters, fathers and mothers, and have families and so did not deserve to be attacked in that manner”.

“We want to be on the road and do our routine job. We don’t want to die. When people are stirred up against us, we get scared. The public should support us.” Attah promised to report to the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, on the appeal from road users for traffic officers to return to the roads because “We all want to get to our destinations on time but not to be held up in traffic for hours.”


Previous articleThai king says still loves protesters, Thailand is land of compromise
Next articleBangladesh opens display room in Abuja
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Protesters Paint #ENDSARS On Floor Of Abuja Airport

theabujatimes
Nigerian youth calling for an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the country on Sunday stormed the Nnamdi Azikwe International...
Read more
Trending

Bangladesh opens display room in Abuja

theabujatimes
A commercial display room exhibiting Bangladesh’s exportable goods has been set up at the Bangladesh High Commission in Abuja to improve trade...
Read more
Trending

#EndSARS protesters block entrance of Force Headquarters

theabujatimes
A small group of #EndSARS protesters on Sunday blocked the entrance to the Force Headquarters in Abuja. They inscribed...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Protesters Paint #ENDSARS On Floor Of Abuja Airport

theabujatimes
Nigerian youth calling for an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the country on Sunday stormed the Nnamdi Azikwe International...
Read more
Sports

‘Cristiano is back’ – Ronaldo thrilled after match-winning return but won’t talk about coronavirus test criticism

theabujatimes
The Juventus striker recently missed out on a Champions League clash with Barcelona but is now back in the fold with the...
Read more
Sports

Tottenham 2-1 Brighton: Gareth Bale scores first goal since return to seal victory

theabujatimes
Gareth Bale scored his first goal since his return to Tottenham to secure Jose Mourinho's side a 2-1 victory over Brighton to...
Read more
Sports

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pen gives Gunners long-awaited win at big-six rival

theabujatimes
Arsenal ended a run of 29 games without a win at a big-six side as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second-half penalty gave them a...
Read more
Headlines

Buhari Urges Youths to Embrace Dialogue

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday told the youths that the time has come for them to leave the streets and embrace dialogue.
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

FG, States, LGs Share N676.40bn FAAC Allocation

CAC demands dispatch conveyance of certificates

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi Nets Three As Barca Thump Man City

‘I paid 42k twice for COVID-19 test’ — Sweden returnee laments...