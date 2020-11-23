Monday, November 23, 2020

#EndSARS: British MPs to discuss petition seeking sanction against Nigeria today

theabujatimes

The United Kingdom (UK) Parliament has announced that a petition seeking sanctions against the Federal Government and Nigeria Police Force over reported human rights violations during the #EndSARS protests would be debated today in a petition titled: “Implement sanctions against the Nigerian Government and officials”.

The UK parliament made this known on its website, saying that the debate would be led by Theresa Villiers at the Westminster Hall between 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. In the debate pack titled, ‘E-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’, the parliament referenced the shootings of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate on October 20, as one of its press articles.

Members of the British Parliament had last month decried the violence that trailed the shooting of protesters by the military in the Lekki area of Lagos.

The MPs said in a report following the incident that they will wait for the outcome of investigations by the Federal and state governments into reports of police brutality and extra-judicial killings in Nigeria before taking a position on the matter.

The petition was signed by over 220,304 individuals in the UK, requesting the UK government to sanction Nigeria for alleged violations of human rights.

The petition, which was created by one Silas Ojo, sought to generate 100,000 signatures. According to information obtained from the UK parliament’s website, any petition signed by over 100,000 individuals will be considered for discussion.

In a reply to the petition signed by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the Parliament said the UK government “is deeply concerned by violence during recent protests in Nigeria, which tragically claimed lives. Our thoughts are with the families of all those affected.

“Parliament will debate this petition on November 23, 2020. You will be able to watch online on the UK Parliament YouTube channel.

“On July 6, the British Government established the Global Human Rights sanctions regime by laying regulations in Parliament under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018.”

