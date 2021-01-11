Tuesday, January 12, 2021

EndSARS: Ex-Presidential aspirant Garba withdraws case against Twitter founder

ormer Nigeria presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has withdrawn his case against the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Twitter International Company, Jack Dorsey.

Garba had filed the suit against Dorsey before a Federal High Court in Abuja over his alleged sponsorship of the recent #EndSARS protests in parts of the country.

The motion on notice was brought pursuant to order II Rules 1, 2, 3 of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, 2009 and Sections 34(1), 35(1) and 41(1) and 43 of the 1999 Constitution.

But Garba in a tweet on Monday said the purpose of taking the Twitter founder to court had been achieved.

He tweeted, “I think the action has served its purpose. I’ve written to our lawyers to withdraw the case from court. I also tendered my sincere apologies to Nigerians who are pained by my #EndSARS actions. Nigeria shall rise.”

The Abuja Times had reports that Garba, a businessman, had, on October 20, through his lawyer, Abbas Ajiya, filed the suit, praying the court to direct Dorsey to stop the operation of Twitter International Company in any part of Nigeria.

Garba, who is the CEO of IPI Group Limited, said the suit was filed to enforce his fundamental rights pursuant to Provisions of Order II Rules 1, 2, and 3 of the Fundamental Rights Rules 2009, Sections 34(1), 35(1), 41(1), 43 and 46(1) and 2 of the 1999 Constitution and Articles 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 12(1) of the African Charter on Human and People’s’ Rights Act CAP. A9, LFN 2004.

Also joined as respondents are Attorney-General of the Federation, National Security Adviser, Inspector-General of Police, Director General of Department of State Service, the Commandant General, Nigeria Security, and Civil Defense Corps; Nigeria Communication Commission, Twitter International Company, and the #ENDSARS Protesters.

The matter, which came up on November 25 before Justice Giwa-Ogunbanjo, was adjourned until April 22, 2021, for the continuation of the hearing.

