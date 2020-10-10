EndSARS: Police Disperse Protesters With Tear Gas In Abuja

Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force on Friday dispersed Nigerians who took the #EndSARS protest to the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

The protesters are demanding an end to brutality and extra-judicial killings by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

In some videos circulating online, some armed policemen chased the protesters who marched on the Central Area of Abuja.

Shots were fired in the air as residents scampered for safety.

However, it could not be ascertained if there was any fatality at the time of filing this report.

I don’t know if Abuja has celebrities, but it was disappointing that not a single one was out there today.

Thanks to all those who risked their lives today to pass a message to government of this nation. It’s not over! #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSARSImmediately #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/ACvIT2myUX — Tosimi (@ade_skillz) October 9, 2020

On Thursday, activists, Deji Adeyanju and Aisha Yesufu, and the publisher of Sahara Reporters Omoyele Sowore led the protesters in the nation’s capital.

The campaigners sat on the Shehu Shagari Way, shouting ‘EndSARS,’ while paralysing vehicular movement. They also wielded placards with the same inscription and poured red paints on the floors to signify the blood of victims of extrajudicial killings.