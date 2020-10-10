Saturday, October 10, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

#EndSARS: Police Disperse Protesters With Tear Gas In Abuja

Must read

Health

Buhari reappoints Shuaib CEO of NPHCDA

abujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Dr. Faisal Shuaib as Executive Director/CEO of the National Primary Health...
Read more
Sports

Nigeria 0-1 Algeria: African champions pip Super Eagles in Austria

abujatimes
Algeria defeated Nigeria 1-0 in Friday’s international friendly encounter in Austria, thanks to Ramy Bensebaini’s lone strike in the opening 10 minutes. The Borussia...
Read more
Trending

Man invites gang members to rob Abuja neighbour

abujatimes
The police in Abuja have arrested a man, Michael Obi-Ude, who allegedly invited his gang members to dispossess his neighbour of a...
Read more
Politics

FG okays N9.2bn for NASS renovation, presidential fleet gets N12bn

abujatimes
The Federal Government has retained the N9.2bn budget for the renovation of the National Assembly complex. This is according...
Read more
abujatimes

Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force on Friday dispersed Nigerians who took the #EndSARS protest to the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

The protesters are demanding an end to brutality and extra-judicial killings by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

In some videos circulating online, some armed policemen chased the protesters who marched on the Central Area of Abuja.

Shots were fired in the air as residents scampered for safety.

However, it could not be ascertained if there was any fatality at the time of filing this report.

On Thursday, activists, Deji Adeyanju and Aisha Yesufu, and the publisher of Sahara Reporters Omoyele Sowore led the protesters in the nation’s capital.

The campaigners sat on the Shehu Shagari Way, shouting ‘EndSARS,’ while paralysing vehicular movement. They also wielded placards with the same inscription and poured red paints on the floors to signify the blood of victims of extrajudicial killings.

Previous articleWoman, children die inside shop in Abuja
Next articleFG okays N9.2bn for NASS renovation, presidential fleet gets N12bn
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Man invites gang members to rob Abuja neighbour

abujatimes
The police in Abuja have arrested a man, Michael Obi-Ude, who allegedly invited his gang members to dispossess his neighbour of a...
Read more
Trending

Woman, children die inside shop in Abuja

abujatimes
A woman and her two children have died in suspicious circumstances inside a shop in Kubwa, a satellite town in the Federal...
Read more
Trending

Abuja schools re-open October 11

abujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Muhammad Bello, has directed the re-opening of all schools in the territory on Sunday, October 11,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Health

Buhari reappoints Shuaib CEO of NPHCDA

abujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Dr. Faisal Shuaib as Executive Director/CEO of the National Primary Health...
Read more
Sports

Nigeria 0-1 Algeria: African champions pip Super Eagles in Austria

abujatimes
Algeria defeated Nigeria 1-0 in Friday’s international friendly encounter in Austria, thanks to Ramy Bensebaini’s lone strike in the opening 10 minutes. The Borussia...
Read more
Trending

Man invites gang members to rob Abuja neighbour

abujatimes
The police in Abuja have arrested a man, Michael Obi-Ude, who allegedly invited his gang members to dispossess his neighbour of a...
Read more
Politics

FG okays N9.2bn for NASS renovation, presidential fleet gets N12bn

abujatimes
The Federal Government has retained the N9.2bn budget for the renovation of the National Assembly complex. This is according...
Read more
Trending

#EndSARS: Police Disperse Protesters With Tear Gas In Abuja

abujatimes
Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force on Friday dispersed Nigerians who took the #EndSARS protest to the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Enugu airport begins operation

Many churches in Nigeria lack discipline, says CAN president

Immigration warns foreign labourers sneaking into Nigeria

CACOVID begins distribution of N23b palliatives to 1.7m households